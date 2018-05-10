It’s here.

The first week of what promises to be the ugliest provincial election campaign that many have ever seen. It’s going to be a doozy.

I find our current reality ironic. While most people I know find negative political campaigns to be repugnant, we are here, in a fully negative campaign.

While those same folks beg political parties to tell them what they will do, rather than attack their opponents, we are here, in a full-on war zone.

Why? Because for every one of us that recoils at negative politics, there is an army of political operatives — inside and outside of the actual parties — that thrives on it. It’s their lifeblood. And politics is a blood sport. And once one goes, the others follow.

The air waves are plastered with third-party campaign advertisements.

These ads are funded by special-interest groups, ranging from unions, through our doctors and business groups, to developers. These groups have a lot of fire power. Back in 2014, the Working Families Coalition spent $2.5 million, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association spent $2.2 million and the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario spent $1.3 million, all in attack ads targeted at Tim Hudak and the Progressive Conservative party.

After the 2014 election, the government introduced legislation that dramatically shifted the rules for these outside entities — how they raise money has changed, as has how they can spend it. In practical terms, special-interest groups will be limited to spending $600,000 in the six months before the campaign and a measly $100,000 during the campaign. In addition, unions and corporations are no longer allowed to contribute to political campaigns and no funds from outside Ontario or from federal parties can flow into our election process.

The noise will increase this week, as the political parties themselves join the fray, issuing their first round of official campaign advertisements. I was listening to some political pundits the other day and they were bemoaning the fact that while most campaigns start clean and end dirty, we are headed straight into the mud puddle, this time around.

Yes, we certainly are.