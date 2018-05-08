After staring, er, looking in her direction for an appropriate length of time in the pre-Weinstein era (Harvey, that is, not Irv), we finally locked eyes. And although it only lasted a few seconds, it seemed like an eternity to me. I'm sure she felt the same.

It was brief and we never spoke but we definitely had a "moment." I call it my Heather Locklear "Less-Than-A-Minute" Made Moment.

Living so far apart and with me bearing the heavy demands of a young high school teacher, I thought it best for both of us not to pursue anything further.

Maybe the most treasured, and at the same time embarrassing, celebrity athlete encounters I've experienced was just a few years ago while visiting the Cleveland Browns training facility while on an annual baseball road trip.

I know what you're thinking: "Was the embarrassing part that you were caught visiting a Cleveland Browns training facility?"

And although that's partly true, it's not the most embarrassing part.

The awesome part occurred when we accidentally crossed paths with one of the most iconic athletes ever, the legendary Jim Brown.

We all shook hands with him (mine is still sore), he chatted with us and was quite pleasant.

But to this day, I cringe sheepishly thinking that not one of us four phone-carrying football fans thought to ask for a photo.

I vowed never to make that mistake again so when I had a chance to have my pic with the top-ranked golfer on the planet at last year's Canadian Open, I seized the moment and, lesson learned, Dustin Johnson and I have been BFFs ever since. Granted, it's a bit of a one-sided relationship, but still …

I won't bore you with other tales about Wendell Clark sitting behind me at a Blue Jays game; meeting basketball Hall-of-Famer Isaiah Thomas in Atlanta this past winter or fellow HOF member John Havlicek at those same '84 Games in LA; or sitting beside golfer Mark O'Meara at a steak house in the heart of St. Andrews at the 1990 British Open.

Suffice to say that as a now-celebrity columnist in my own right, pestering for selfies is commonplace. And someday, I'm sure, it'll be the other people who actually do the pestering.

Aah, poor Heather — if only she could see me now.

No, seriously — if only she could see me now …

•••

Brian Totzke is a freelance writer who's currently in a very happy relationship that he hopes will continue after this column is published. He is on Twitter: @kitwatguy