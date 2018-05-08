Sometimes you have to travel several hundred kilometres in order to get to know someone who lives just a few kilometres away.

Such was the case with Lakeshore resident Carol Stewart, an avid runner and active volunteer in the local running scene.

Stewart and I have been in the same running circles for years, but we never actually met until last weekend when we separately attended the Flying Pig race weekend in Cincinnati, Ohio, along with more than 30,000 other runners.

We'd both registered with a group of friends months in advance, fully intending to run our events as fast as we could. It was not meant to be, however.

"Travelling to Cincinnati gave me a chance to continue my quest to get to know as many Waterloo folks as possible.

Before last weekend, it never would have occurred to me that I'd find this opportunity so far from home."

— Penny Walford

When race weekend finally rolled around, Stewart was still suffering from a serious knee injury and I was still suffering from a bout of laziness that had resulted in a serious lack of training, not to mention a serious spare tire.

Clearly, Stewart's circumstances were well beyond her control, but I realize I can't say the same for mine.

Since neither of us could run without risking injury (in my case, a bruised ego), we decided to meet up and walk together.

We'd both registered for a special four-race challenge that began with a one-mile race Friday night, followed by 10-km and 5-km races on Saturday morning and a half-marathon (21.1 kilometres) on Sunday.

Kudos to several runners from Waterloo who went one step further and finished off the challenge with a full marathon instead of a half.

Walking the race courses took about twice as long as running, giving us plenty of time to chat and get to know each other. It also provided plenty of time for blisters to form on my feet, but I barely noticed them, thanks to Stewart's engaging conversation.