With Maria off on a culinary tour of Sicily and an impending move of our business to Kitchener at the end of the month, Donna-Marie and staff are holding down the Relish fort.

But if you know Donna-Marie, her eager anticipation of the Royal wedding this coming weekend has been on her calendar for the past six months.

She has taken the weekend off to spend with girlfriends and begin the anticipated celebration at 4 a.m. on Saturday morning. Crazy (yes she knows that), but she has been watching this pomp and circumstance since 1973 when the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne married Capt. Mark Phillips.

You can believe the bubbles will be flowing, scones (a recipe we posted a few months back) will be eaten and fascinators (fancy head wear) will be sported, with perhaps a Union Jack or two waving out the window.