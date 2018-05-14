With Maria off on a culinary tour of Sicily and an impending move of our business to Kitchener at the end of the month, Donna-Marie and staff are holding down the Relish fort.
But if you know Donna-Marie, her eager anticipation of the Royal wedding this coming weekend has been on her calendar for the past six months.
She has taken the weekend off to spend with girlfriends and begin the anticipated celebration at 4 a.m. on Saturday morning. Crazy (yes she knows that), but she has been watching this pomp and circumstance since 1973 when the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne married Capt. Mark Phillips.
You can believe the bubbles will be flowing, scones (a recipe we posted a few months back) will be eaten and fascinators (fancy head wear) will be sported, with perhaps a Union Jack or two waving out the window.
Perhaps you are planning to host your own Royal wedding party or maybe you are a fan of many of those British baking shows.
Today’s recipe for coronation chicken salad is more reason to celebrate. First created for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953 by renowned florist Constance Spry and Cordon Bleu-trained chef Rosemary Hume, the recipe was widely published so it could be enjoyed at street parties across Britain.
But with post war rationing, many of the ingredients would have been difficult to come across. The essential ingredients are curry and mango chutney, reflecting the English love of Indian cuisine.
We have simplified our recipe from the original and this filling is delicious inside a sandwich, served open-faced as a tiny tea sandwich or on a bed of buttery lettuce for a low-carb lunch.
Ingredients
(Makes 4 to 6 servings)
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise or Greek yogurt
• 1 tbsp curry powder (more or less, according to taste.)
• 2 tbsp mango chutney
• 1 tbsp cider or champagne vinegar
•juice of 1/2 lemon
• salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
• 4 cups cooked chicken, diced
• 1/2 yellow onion, finely diced
• 1 stalk celery, finely diced
• 1/4 cup currants or raisins
• 1/4 cup chopped cashews for garnish
• Boston leaf lettuce, washed Watercress, baby arugula or microgreens, washed and destemmed, for garnish
Method
In a bowl, combine mayonnaise, curry powder, vinegar, chutney, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Stir well.
Add the chicken, onion, celery, and currants/raisins. Stir until everything is well coated.
Refrigerate overnight to let all the ingredients get to know each other a little better.
To serve, place on a piece of Boston leaf lettuce or use as a sandwich filling. Top with chopped cashews and a “crown” of watercress, arugula or microgreens.
•••
Relish Cooking Studio is a boutique gourmet kitchen shop and cooking school. It’s located at 56 Regina St. N. Visit www.relishcookingstudio.com or call 519-954-8772.
