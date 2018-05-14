It's hard to imagine Waterloo Region without its regional chair of 33 years, Ken Seiling.

The province of Ontario created Waterloo Region out of Waterloo County and the cities within its borders back in 1973, so there have been regional chairs before Mr. Seiling. He took his position in 1985.

But by being essentially the region's mayor for 33 years, he's not only one of the longest serving municipal politicians in Canada, but one who has shaped this region into what it is today. His legacy will last for decades.

His style, however, sets him apart from other long-standing mayors. Mel Lastman was the face of North York from 1973 to 1997 before becoming a two-term mayor of Toronto. Hazel McCallion was such a force and a feature that it is still odd to think of Mississauga without her at the helm.

And yet, Ken Seiling does not have their profile. Nor, do I think he wants it. And that's the secret of his success.

As I've said before in other columns, one of the things that makes Kitchener stand out is that our leaders choose not to. We elect quietly competent mayors and councillors who get the job done, and Ken Seiling was of that mould.

And that's important, because our two-tier system of government requires the various parties to work together. We need to understand that Cambridge benefits if Kitchener succeeds, and vice versa, but no one municipality should try to dominate.

This is why I opposed motions to merge the cities of Kitchener and Waterloo. Such a move would unbalance the region and make one of the voices way too loud.

It's also why I think it's unwise that regional councillors don't sit and vote on the local councils. The region exists so that the various municipalities within it can meet and discuss issues that are common to them.

To have a single city in the region is unfair to residents of Elmira who have to sit through a long meeting with agenda items discussing changes to the sidewalks of Ayr, but Ayr and Elmira residents deserve a say when it comes to managing regional matters like urban sprawl and water use.