May 16 is the feast day of St. Honoratus, patron saint of bakers, pastry chefs, confectioners, flour merchants, and those folks who supply us with corn. Ancient trades all, each of these people are involved in making the food, sweet and savoury, that we eat in our community today.
According to a legend that dates back more than a thousand years, a French baker in Amiens was skeptical and refused to believe that Honoratus, a local man, had divine qualities and was being named a bishop.
The baker proclaimed that she would believe it only if her baking peel – a large flat paddle used to slide loaves of bread (or, today, pizza) in and out of ovens – turned into a tree.
So, she jammed the handle of the peel into the ground and, lo and behold, it was divinely morphed into a mulberry tree that both flowered and produced fruit.
The hagiography and myth aside, the pastry that has been made in recognizing St. Honoratus since the 1840s is a classic French creation known as gateaux Saint-Honoré, purportedly first made at Chiboust bakery in the Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris. The cake is a well-known French dessert.
A rather fussy and finicky sweet to make, the gateaux Saint-Honoré is made of puff pastry cream puffs made from sticky, paste-like choux pastry and filled with traditional crème chiboust (named for the Parisian bakery). It usually has a drizzling of caramelized sugar. Decorative touches are added by using a specially shaped St. Honoré pastry piping tip.
Though it is not a dessert found widely at local restaurants, gateaux Saint-Honoré does occasionally show up at pastry shops, or, in variations one way or another, on restaurant dessert menus.
May 16 is the feast day of St. Honoratus, patron saint of bakers, pastry chefs, confectioners, flour merchants, and those folks who supply us with corn. Ancient trades all, each of these people are involved in making the food, sweet and savoury, that we eat in our community today.
According to a legend that dates back more than a thousand years, a French baker in Amiens was skeptical and refused to believe that Honoratus, a local man, had divine qualities and was being named a bishop.
The baker proclaimed that she would believe it only if her baking peel – a large flat paddle used to slide loaves of bread (or, today, pizza) in and out of ovens – turned into a tree.
So, she jammed the handle of the peel into the ground and, lo and behold, it was divinely morphed into a mulberry tree that both flowered and produced fruit.
The hagiography and myth aside, the pastry that has been made in recognizing St. Honoratus since the 1840s is a classic French creation known as gateaux Saint-Honoré, purportedly first made at Chiboust bakery in the Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris. The cake is a well-known French dessert.
A rather fussy and finicky sweet to make, the gateaux Saint-Honoré is made of puff pastry cream puffs made from sticky, paste-like choux pastry and filled with traditional crème chiboust (named for the Parisian bakery). It usually has a drizzling of caramelized sugar. Decorative touches are added by using a specially shaped St. Honoré pastry piping tip.
Though it is not a dessert found widely at local restaurants, gateaux Saint-Honoré does occasionally show up at pastry shops, or, in variations one way or another, on restaurant dessert menus.
May 16 is the feast day of St. Honoratus, patron saint of bakers, pastry chefs, confectioners, flour merchants, and those folks who supply us with corn. Ancient trades all, each of these people are involved in making the food, sweet and savoury, that we eat in our community today.
According to a legend that dates back more than a thousand years, a French baker in Amiens was skeptical and refused to believe that Honoratus, a local man, had divine qualities and was being named a bishop.
The baker proclaimed that she would believe it only if her baking peel – a large flat paddle used to slide loaves of bread (or, today, pizza) in and out of ovens – turned into a tree.
So, she jammed the handle of the peel into the ground and, lo and behold, it was divinely morphed into a mulberry tree that both flowered and produced fruit.
The hagiography and myth aside, the pastry that has been made in recognizing St. Honoratus since the 1840s is a classic French creation known as gateaux Saint-Honoré, purportedly first made at Chiboust bakery in the Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris. The cake is a well-known French dessert.
A rather fussy and finicky sweet to make, the gateaux Saint-Honoré is made of puff pastry cream puffs made from sticky, paste-like choux pastry and filled with traditional crème chiboust (named for the Parisian bakery). It usually has a drizzling of caramelized sugar. Decorative touches are added by using a specially shaped St. Honoré pastry piping tip.
Though it is not a dessert found widely at local restaurants, gateaux Saint-Honoré does occasionally show up at pastry shops, or, in variations one way or another, on restaurant dessert menus.