May 16 is the feast day of St. Honoratus, patron saint of bakers, pastry chefs, confectioners, flour merchants, and those folks who supply us with corn. Ancient trades all, each of these people are involved in making the food, sweet and savoury, that we eat in our community today.

According to a legend that dates back more than a thousand years, a French baker in Amiens was skeptical and refused to believe that Honoratus, a local man, had divine qualities and was being named a bishop.

The baker proclaimed that she would believe it only if her baking peel – a large flat paddle used to slide loaves of bread (or, today, pizza) in and out of ovens – turned into a tree.

So, she jammed the handle of the peel into the ground and, lo and behold, it was divinely morphed into a mulberry tree that both flowered and produced fruit.