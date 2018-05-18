If there’s one justified criticism of both of these candidates, it’s the advantage their local political experience and name recognition give them over any others who may be considering entering the race.

It’s a bit of a catch-22 for voters.

While we complain about “career politicians” we shouldn’t lose sight of the value of experience. If we look for experience in the private sector, why shouldn’t we also look for it in politics?

Again, name recognition and incumbency matter, particularly at the municipal level. It’s much easier for a local politician already in office to remain there than it is for a challenger to unseat them.

If there is turnover on a municipal council, you can count on the newcomer taking about half the term to figure out how things work in the political arena and what actually goes into getting things done.

Some would argue this is wasted time when important initiatives could be accomplished. In that instance, political experience really does pay off.

And it’s simply impossible to say that a politician must bring with them to office a wealth of experience from another walk of life.

A person can be a skilled politician as much as they can be a skilled tradesperson, teacher, or lawyer. It’s when the effort wanes or the skills slip that we should be worried.

We can debate term limits or how much emphasis should be placed on political experience and we can be frustrated at seeing familiar names on the ballot for regional chair.

But right now, familiar names are the only names that have come forward.

•••

Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him at Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com