It’s almost as though the critics were just waiting to pounce.
Despite rumours that persisted for more than a month, Karen Redman’s announcement that she’d be seeking the region’s top political job as chair brought cries of opportunism from some corners of the community.
Redman is a well-known political figure, having served as MP for Kitchener-Centre for 11 years. Before that, she’d been a school board trustee and a member of municipal council.
Redman has been back in municipal office for one term, winning a seat on regional council in 2014 after being twice denied (2008, 2011) in her bid to return to federal politics.
I’m not sure it’s fair to decry Redman’s candidacy as opportunistic.
Few would argue how well Redman served her constituents at all levels of office, including continued involvement in Ottawa as caucus liaison even after her 2008 election defeat.
Redman has spent 30 years — nearly half her life — in politics and having that kind of name recognition is invaluable, particularly at the municipal level.
But it’s not as though her only registered opponent to date, Jan d’Ailly, is a political newbie.
While dating back only about half the time as Redman’s, d’Ailly’s political career takes us back to 2003 when he won a seat on Waterloo council. He won again in 2006 before his failed mayoral bid in 2010.
Though absent from office since that time, d’Ailly did organize a bid for federal office that never got off the ground.
If there’s one justified criticism of both of these candidates, it’s the advantage their local political experience and name recognition give them over any others who may be considering entering the race.
It’s a bit of a catch-22 for voters.
While we complain about “career politicians” we shouldn’t lose sight of the value of experience. If we look for experience in the private sector, why shouldn’t we also look for it in politics?
Again, name recognition and incumbency matter, particularly at the municipal level. It’s much easier for a local politician already in office to remain there than it is for a challenger to unseat them.
If there is turnover on a municipal council, you can count on the newcomer taking about half the term to figure out how things work in the political arena and what actually goes into getting things done.
Some would argue this is wasted time when important initiatives could be accomplished. In that instance, political experience really does pay off.
And it’s simply impossible to say that a politician must bring with them to office a wealth of experience from another walk of life.
A person can be a skilled politician as much as they can be a skilled tradesperson, teacher, or lawyer. It’s when the effort wanes or the skills slip that we should be worried.
We can debate term limits or how much emphasis should be placed on political experience and we can be frustrated at seeing familiar names on the ballot for regional chair.
But right now, familiar names are the only names that have come forward.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him at Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com
