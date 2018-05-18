"I don't miss it at all because here my head is so relaxed," he explained.

Belgsu loved being a journalist, but he's also enjoying his new role with Uber, viewing it as a great opportunity to engage in conversation and improve his English.

"I want to learn to speak best English," he told me.

What's next after Belgsu masters his new language? He's also an electrician, and he hopes to soon write the exam allowing him to practise this trade in Canada.

He also wants to write a book about his experiences, and those of the more than 100 other Turkish refugees living in Waterloo Region.

Meeting Belgsu taught me that sharing opinions matters, especially during elections.

We may not always like what we read. Indeed, we may disagree vehemently with certain points of view.

Lashing out in retaliation serves no good purpose, however. Nor do efforts to silence or bully those whose opinions differ from our own.

Let Belgsu's story serve as a warning about just how extreme censorship can become if left unchecked.

This election, don't ignore the opinions of those with whom you disagree. Rather, let their words encourage you to seek out facts and draw your own conclusions.

When only one side of a story is heard, we all lose.

