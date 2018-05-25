If there is one thing that comes out of this provincial election it's that all the parties have work to do to clean up the process that goes into the selection of their candidates.

The practice of signing up and selling memberships is rife for abuse, and has been exposed as an ugly underside of our supposed democratic process. Whether its party promoters who use their connections to certain ethnic communities to buy support and deliver voting blocks around the province, or fake memberships, it's a system that suggests financial capability is more important than community presence. And it leaves you wondering who those winning candidates are beholden to if they win office.

The latest reveal of this ugly underside of our party system was the news that Conservative Leader Doug Ford was allegedly exposed for signing up supporters of his preferred candidate without concern for proper procedure and offering to pay for their party membership. If you can't afford the $10 it takes to become a party member, it would suggest your support is superficial and your vote is being used to game the system.

In some cases these vote aggregators only need a name and an address, and there are multiple candidates who may have benefited from a data breach at the 407 ETR with 60,0000 names and addresses exposed and perhaps used for nefarious purposes.

This papering of candidates started under former Conservative leader Patrick Brown, and was thought to be some of the skulduggery of how he came out of nowhere to win his party's leadership. Apparently, his party couldn't wait to dump him, and some suggest may have even orchestrated his political demise, which shows that his real support was a mile wide and an inch deep. He promises to reveal it all in an upcoming tell-all book that promises to settle some of those political scores.

But it's not only the Tories that have practised some questionable tactics in selecting party representatives. Who could forget the bribery charges that the Liberals faced in Sudbury for fixing the selection of their preferred candidate over one from the party's grassroots. Although those charges were dismissed and the Liberal party insiders were acquitted, it exposed the quid pro quo all parties engage in and the political horse-trading that with candidate selection.

But this isn't a meritocracy, this is party politics. Because of that system people have to hold their noses and vote for the least tainted in a bad slate of candidates.

The parties have only themselves to blame. They've allowed this cynicism to creep into politics, with people wondering what interests parties are beholden to, while regular voters are ignored. Their votes should count for more than just money.

So a pox on all the political parties' houses until they figure out their system is broken and needs repair more than our system of democracy.