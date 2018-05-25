With an election just over a week away, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC) and our organization have asked all political parties to commit to reducing input costs and the overall regulatory burden felt by all businesses across the province.

The Ontario Chamber’s Vote Prosperity election campaign document notes that strengthening business competitiveness is not only fundamental for employers but also the success of the entire province.

With industry struggling to compete under increased costs and regulations, the next Ontario government needs to establish a publicly available analysis of the cost of doing business along with an effective approach to reducing red tape. In particular, attention must be directed to government mandated regulations and accompanying expenses.

Ontario Chamber President and CEO Rocco Rossi has stated that the rising cost of doing business is hindering economic growth and provincial prosperity. We have a competitiveness problem and bold action is required by the next government to address these challenges.

It is currently estimated that over regulation imposes the equivalent of an additional five to 15 per cent import tariff on small businesses compared to larger firms, due to the small firms’ inability to navigate the regulatory environment. With 380,000 regulations according to the provincial government’s own count, Ontario is the most administered province in Canada, and the cumulative impact is harming overall competitiveness.

A persistent issue for Ontario business is the ability to attract skilled talent to fill required positions. A recent OCC survey found that of the 62 per cent of employers who attempted to recruit staff in the last six months of 2016, 82 per cent experienced at least one challenge in the hiring process.

Also, Ontario’s electricity prices have risen by 71 per cent from 2008 to 2016, far outpacing electricity price growth in other provinces as well as increases in income and inflation. The Ontario Chamber has recommended that businesses should be allowed to purchase surplus electricity at rates equal to or better than the exported price to neighbouring jurisdictions.

There is a direct relationship between the ability of Ontario entrepreneurs to invest in themselves, in their people, and in their communities and our collective ability to prosper.

In this election, for Ontario to win, we must ensure that the connection between a strong private sector and prosperous society is not lost.

