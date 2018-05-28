I always vote.
My love of politics started early, when my parents were among the only self-proclaimed Liberals in Saskatchewan, a province with a political left and right, but no discernible middle.
Our dinner table was full of political chatter — they were devout politicos and loved the drama of the game.
One year, my mom and dad temporarily strayed from the red team, when our neighbour was an NDP candidate in a provincial election. She didn’t win the election, but my interest in politics went through the roof when she stepped forward and put her name on the ballot.
Each and every time I had the chance to vote, I did. Because my parents walked their talk and I learned from them that political participation was part of being a citizen.
I moved to Ontario and found a very different place. There was a political middle in this province — something I had never actually experienced! I found my political place in that middle, liking it because sometimes you could be orangey-red and other times a shade of purple.
I continued to vote, as an Ontarian, in every election.
Years flew by, my children grew up and became eligible to vote. We would always vote as a family, in Waterloo, even when they lived elsewhere during their university years.
It’s simple: Voting is very important.
And many people go to great lengths to participate in our political process.
My father was hospitalized during the last federal election. Despite his failing health, he was determined to vote, so Elections Canada sent a volunteer to his bed side to help him cast his ballot. He was worried that his candidate might lose by one vote so he was going to make sure it wasn’t his fault. His candidate won her race.
A vote is a precious thing.
Yet, many of us choose to discard it because we are too busy, disinterested or frustrated with the options we are presented with.
On that last point, a recent IPSOS poll shared the reality that we are faced with — 42 per cent of us are unhappy with the leaders of the three main parties. Combine those feelings with a missing platform from the PC party, a fake sex scandal, some wacky candidates, a desire for change for the sake of change, and a bitter campaign … no wonder people are struggling with the idea of voting in this election.
I get it. But not voting isn’t going to change anything. Wringing your hands won’t either.
Get involved. Do your research. Cast your ballot. It’s our only hope.
•••
Karen Scian is the co-founder of the Talent Business Solutions, an educator and a community advocate. She is also chair of the Waterloo Public Library Board. You can email her at beinscian@gmail.com or follow her on Twitter @karenscian.
