If at some point you read that James Bow was electrocuted following an accident involving a ladder, a saw and a tree branch, consider this column my explanation.

The house that we live in — which we love — currently borders pleasant green space and a convenient public walkway, both technically maintained by the City of Kitchener.

At least, that’s what we’ve been able to figure out. Like clockwork, a snowplow goes up and down one of the public walkways after each snowfall, which shows me the benefits of the city cleaning our sidewalks.

But it’s not entirely clear where our property ends and where city property begins. You would assume that our fence is a pretty good indicator. However, a grove of trees has grown up on the city side of the fence. Garbage is collecting in this verge, and climbing vines threaten to pull down wood planks and choke out the trees.

Should somebody come along and tend to these trees, I ask the city? What trees, they reply. They have no record of city trees in that area. Ergo, they are not the city’s responsibility.

When my youngest daughter's school class went down to pick up garbage at a local park on Earth Day, only to discover that the place wasn’t very dirty to begin with (thanks to city workers who are on the ball keeping our parks and recreation areas clean), my wife Erin redirected her classmates to our verge and helped them earn their Earth Day bona fides.

But another tree is growing up beside my house on the city-owned public walkway that snow clearers regularly clear out. It’s on the city’s side of my neighbour’s property line, but it’s branch is overhanging the pathway and my property line, as well as the hydro wires that connect my house to the power grid.

Earlier this month, thanks to the big blow, that tree branch lowered significantly toward said electrical wires. It’s obvious that there’s trouble brewing.

So, who’s responsible? The tree is technically on city property, but the city doesn’t recognize it as it isn’t on their directory of trees. However, the tree overhangs my property line and Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro’s power lines.

Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro, which was quite busy last month dealing with wires that had come down due to fallen trees, quite reasonably is leery of taking down a tree branch that hasn’t fallen yet that the City of Kitchener may own, even if the city doesn’t recognize it.