We found ourselves with a dose of warmer summerlike weather this past weekend. Finally, some will say.

Some might also say it was a bit too hot to fire up the oven and cook indoors, and maybe even that the barbecue blasting away was a tad toasty.

The alternative for those hot days when you don't feel like cooking? A big cool, crisp salad can do the trick. And when it's a Cobb salad, it can be a meal.

The Cobb classic is from the 1920s American dining scene. It's an oldie and the stuff of legends, but it's still a goody, and one you will find scattered here and there in area restaurants, especially places that specialize in family dining.

Like much of food history and the myths that abound, it is not entirely certain how the Cobb came to be, but it is generally accepted that the salad has, as its epicentre, the Hollywood Brown Derby restaurant on Wilshire Boulevard.

The legend is solidified in an episode of I Love Lucy, another icon of pop culture, when it was filmed at the Brown Derby and included William Holden ordering a Cobb salad.

The origin story goes that Brown Derby Restaurant owner Bob Cobb — and what a great name that is — was apparently hungry one late night and rifled through the restaurant fridge and cobbled together a salad out of leftovers. He had a cook fry up some bacon for him and put the dish together.

It was reputedly iceberg lettuce (but just as easily could have been romaine), crispy bacon, avocado, tomato, hard-boiled egg, chicken, onion and Roquefort, or some other sort of blue cheese. The original dressing was likely oil and vinegar based (it's more likely that you will see cream dressings today), but the salad hit the spot and became the popular and famous dish it has been ever since.

Over decades and culinary generations, the variations to the salad have been endless: it could be smoked turkey, cherry tomatoes, and corn niblets garnished with chives.

One consistent point is that it is a composed, rather than a tossed salad, with each ingredient organized and lined up discretely in its own column on the plate.