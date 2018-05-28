Pick a party, any party.
No matter where you turn in Ontario, you’ll find mud being slung in this election campaign and in many cases, it’s sticking to its target.
With one week to go until the vote, the PC party has certainly put the con into Kitchener-Conestoga.
That’s where two-term MPP Michael Harris was punted from the party under questionable circumstances only to be replaced by a candidate who had recently lost a nomination race in a neighbouring riding.
What’s worse is that the replacement candidate, Mike Harris Jr., was undemocratically appointed the nominee without so much as an opportunity for others to vie for the position.
Meantime, photos of Kitchener-South Hespeler NDP candidate Fitz Vanderpool hosting a female oil wrestling event in 2013 have surfaced but the party, which was quick to condemn the original Harris for a six year old texting transgression, continues to back Vanderpool as a candidate.
It’s curious that leader Andrea Horwath would weigh in on Harris’ behaviour as an unmarried man but have seemingly little concern over Vanderpool’s appearance at the oil wrestling event.
Perhaps neither incident warrants the outcry with which it’s been met but, regardless, we’re left to decide for ourselves if Horwath is applying a double standard.
And after 15 years of government, we can find all manner of scandal within the Liberal party, from billion dollar gas plants to deleted emails to accusations of bribery and influence-peddling during a recent byelection in Sudbury.
I’m reminded of a long ago joke that used to circulate online, asking how we’d feel about a workplace that featured 10 per cent of its staff guilty of one crime, another 15 per cent guilty of another, and other percentages guilty of a variety of unsavoury deeds.
The joke was that the various misdeeds were carried out by our federal MPs, suggesting that our government was made up of a bunch of crooks.
I’m not sure if the statistics presented in that long ago joke were accurate or exaggerated to poke fun of politicians and that I can no longer find it online speaks either to my searching skills or the veracity of the claims.
But it has got me thinking.
Ontario’s political parties have been tasked with finding candidates for 107 ridings across the province.
In other words, from a population pool of more than 13 million, the parties have to find 107 people that will withstand scrutiny and be proudly put forward as candidates for elected office.
And this is the best they could come up with?
Maybe it’s a sign that people who are attracted to politics are opportunistic or that they have warts, just like the rest of us.
Maybe it tells us that the very best of the best are sticking to their chosen professions with little interest in wading into an arena that seems to be rotting from the inside out.
Whatever the case, Ontarians have a choice to make next week that is anything but clear.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or
connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com
