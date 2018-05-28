If you are a regular visitor to Relish, you may have heard we are moving! Yes, after seven years on Regina Street, we are making a move around the corner to Victoria Street.
Packing up is never easy, but my goodness, we have certainly accumulated a few too many kitchen tools. So it’s a good time to clean house. Time to purge old spices, vacuum cupboard drawers and most of all discover what’s hiding in the over flowing pantry!
In the midst of all this chaos, we still have managed to run a few cooking classes. In our "no fuss spring entertaining" class last week, we prepared this fresh take on a white bean salad.
Nothing is better than a salad using the bounty of fresh spring vegetables — peas, radishes and chives, to name a few.
While most people are familiar with red radishes, if you get a chance, pick up a beauty known as a “watermelon” radish. It’s green outside gives way to a fuscia-pink interior that lends itself to salads such as this.
The sugar snap peas and radishes add crunch, while herbs such as dill and chives lend bright flavour. Feta cheese contributes a salty note and one of our favourite kitchen tools, the mandoline, makes it easy to quickly and uniformly slice the radishes.
Serve it as a side or main salad for an easy no-fuss spring dinner.
WHITE BEAN SALAD WITH SPRING VEGETABLES
Ingredients
(Serves six to eight)
For the vinaigrette:
• 1/4 tsp. kosher or sea salt, plus more if needed
• 2 tbsp. red wine or sherry vinegar, plus more if needed
• 1 small shallot, finely minced
• 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
• 6 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
For The Salad:
• 4 cups (2-19 oz) cans cooked white kidney beans
• 3/4 lb sugar snap peas, blanched (about 4 cups)
• 1/4 cup fresh dill, torn from stems
• 1/2 cup very thinly sliced fresh chives
• Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
• 3 cups young pea sprouts
• 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
• 1 cup shaved watermelon or breakfast radishes (from 2 to 3 radishes)
Method
To make the vinaigrette, in a small bowl, whisk together the salt, vinegar and the shallot and let stand for 10 minutes. Whisk in the mustard and then the olive oil until the vinaigrette is emulsified. Taste and add more salt or vinegar, if needed. Set aside.
In a large bowl, stir together the cannellini beans, snap peas, dill, chives and 1/4 cup (2 fl. oz./60 ml) of the vinaigrette. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Arrange on a large serving platter and garnish with the pea tendrils, cheese and radishes.
Drizzle with the remaining vinaigrette just before serving.
•••
Relish Cooking Studio is a boutique gourmet kitchen shop and cooking school. It’s moving to 70 Victoria St. N., Visit www.relishcookingstudio.com or call 519-954-8772.
If you are a regular visitor to Relish, you may have heard we are moving! Yes, after seven years on Regina Street, we are making a move around the corner to Victoria Street.
Packing up is never easy, but my goodness, we have certainly accumulated a few too many kitchen tools. So it’s a good time to clean house. Time to purge old spices, vacuum cupboard drawers and most of all discover what’s hiding in the over flowing pantry!
In the midst of all this chaos, we still have managed to run a few cooking classes. In our "no fuss spring entertaining" class last week, we prepared this fresh take on a white bean salad.
Nothing is better than a salad using the bounty of fresh spring vegetables — peas, radishes and chives, to name a few.
While most people are familiar with red radishes, if you get a chance, pick up a beauty known as a “watermelon” radish. It’s green outside gives way to a fuscia-pink interior that lends itself to salads such as this.
The sugar snap peas and radishes add crunch, while herbs such as dill and chives lend bright flavour. Feta cheese contributes a salty note and one of our favourite kitchen tools, the mandoline, makes it easy to quickly and uniformly slice the radishes.
Serve it as a side or main salad for an easy no-fuss spring dinner.
WHITE BEAN SALAD WITH SPRING VEGETABLES
Ingredients
(Serves six to eight)
For the vinaigrette:
• 1/4 tsp. kosher or sea salt, plus more if needed
• 2 tbsp. red wine or sherry vinegar, plus more if needed
• 1 small shallot, finely minced
• 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
• 6 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
For The Salad:
• 4 cups (2-19 oz) cans cooked white kidney beans
• 3/4 lb sugar snap peas, blanched (about 4 cups)
• 1/4 cup fresh dill, torn from stems
• 1/2 cup very thinly sliced fresh chives
• Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
• 3 cups young pea sprouts
• 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
• 1 cup shaved watermelon or breakfast radishes (from 2 to 3 radishes)
Method
To make the vinaigrette, in a small bowl, whisk together the salt, vinegar and the shallot and let stand for 10 minutes. Whisk in the mustard and then the olive oil until the vinaigrette is emulsified. Taste and add more salt or vinegar, if needed. Set aside.
In a large bowl, stir together the cannellini beans, snap peas, dill, chives and 1/4 cup (2 fl. oz./60 ml) of the vinaigrette. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Arrange on a large serving platter and garnish with the pea tendrils, cheese and radishes.
Drizzle with the remaining vinaigrette just before serving.
•••
Relish Cooking Studio is a boutique gourmet kitchen shop and cooking school. It’s moving to 70 Victoria St. N., Visit www.relishcookingstudio.com or call 519-954-8772.
If you are a regular visitor to Relish, you may have heard we are moving! Yes, after seven years on Regina Street, we are making a move around the corner to Victoria Street.
Packing up is never easy, but my goodness, we have certainly accumulated a few too many kitchen tools. So it’s a good time to clean house. Time to purge old spices, vacuum cupboard drawers and most of all discover what’s hiding in the over flowing pantry!
In the midst of all this chaos, we still have managed to run a few cooking classes. In our "no fuss spring entertaining" class last week, we prepared this fresh take on a white bean salad.
Nothing is better than a salad using the bounty of fresh spring vegetables — peas, radishes and chives, to name a few.
While most people are familiar with red radishes, if you get a chance, pick up a beauty known as a “watermelon” radish. It’s green outside gives way to a fuscia-pink interior that lends itself to salads such as this.
The sugar snap peas and radishes add crunch, while herbs such as dill and chives lend bright flavour. Feta cheese contributes a salty note and one of our favourite kitchen tools, the mandoline, makes it easy to quickly and uniformly slice the radishes.
Serve it as a side or main salad for an easy no-fuss spring dinner.
WHITE BEAN SALAD WITH SPRING VEGETABLES
Ingredients
(Serves six to eight)
For the vinaigrette:
• 1/4 tsp. kosher or sea salt, plus more if needed
• 2 tbsp. red wine or sherry vinegar, plus more if needed
• 1 small shallot, finely minced
• 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
• 6 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
For The Salad:
• 4 cups (2-19 oz) cans cooked white kidney beans
• 3/4 lb sugar snap peas, blanched (about 4 cups)
• 1/4 cup fresh dill, torn from stems
• 1/2 cup very thinly sliced fresh chives
• Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
• 3 cups young pea sprouts
• 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
• 1 cup shaved watermelon or breakfast radishes (from 2 to 3 radishes)
Method
To make the vinaigrette, in a small bowl, whisk together the salt, vinegar and the shallot and let stand for 10 minutes. Whisk in the mustard and then the olive oil until the vinaigrette is emulsified. Taste and add more salt or vinegar, if needed. Set aside.
In a large bowl, stir together the cannellini beans, snap peas, dill, chives and 1/4 cup (2 fl. oz./60 ml) of the vinaigrette. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Arrange on a large serving platter and garnish with the pea tendrils, cheese and radishes.
Drizzle with the remaining vinaigrette just before serving.
•••
Relish Cooking Studio is a boutique gourmet kitchen shop and cooking school. It’s moving to 70 Victoria St. N., Visit www.relishcookingstudio.com or call 519-954-8772.