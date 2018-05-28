Anybody who coached high school football with me during my teaching career will tell you that.

Whether it was wearing the same grubby hat on game day, the same grubby sweatpants at practice or the same grubby socks …. Well, you get the idea. Football coaches and hockey players are classic for somehow equating poor hygiene with good luck.

When I played basketball at Wilfrid Laurier, I once put the same penny inside my left shoe on game days for an entire season. And I was a backup point guard on a 3-11 team!

How does that make any sense?

The answer, of course, is that it doesn't. That's why they're called "superstitions" and not "scientific principles" or "logical."

As a prisoner of superstition, I admired both Washington's Alex Ovechkin and Vegas's Deryk Engelland last week for choosing to touch their respective conference championship trophies — something players in the past refused to do. The "logic" behind that is that if you touch the conference-winning hardware, you won't touch Lord Stanley's prize later on.

The beauty this year is that someone who defied the laws of nature and Arrested Development ("No touching, no touching") is guaranteed to have their hands on the Cup.

In a way, it all makes sense.

Who better to buck this "tradition of superstition" than the upstart Golden Knights who hail from the land of luck and have been upsetting the applecart of analytics all season long? And the seemingly cursed Ovechkin, the greatest goal-scorer of our generation, who's making his first finals appearance in this, his 13th season?

The thing about superstitions is that the truly superstitious among us can rationalize them no matter what the outcome.

The team who loses the Stanley Cup this year may well regret their decision to touch the cup. On the other hand, the winning team might be creating a new mystique for future teams to consider: If you want to win the Stanley Cup, you have to touch the conference trophy.

Examples of superstitions abound in the world of sports.

In baseball, players and managers avoid stepping or deliberately step on all lines when taking or leaving the field. And heaven help a teammate who talks or makes eye contact with a pitcher in the dugout while they have a no-hitter going.

Legendary college basketball coach John Wooden had a pregame ritual of looking over his shoulder and winking at his wife, Nell, and then tapping his hand on assistant coach Gary Cunningham — twice on the shoulder, twice on the arm, twice on the leg.

Wooden won 10 NCAA titles in 12 years, including seven in a row. Coincidence — yea or nay?

Which brings me back to fantasy golf.

Earlier this year, I mistakenly watched one of my players, Jon Rahm, have a surefire victory snatched away from him/us when little-known Andrew Landry sank an unlikely putt on 18, forcing a playoff. I immediately shut off the TV, downed a handful of Tums and waited an hour before finding out that Rahm won on the fourth extra hole.

Fun stuff, right?

"When you believe in things you don't understand

Then you suffer …"

Tell me about it, Stevie. Tell me about it.

•••

Brian Totzke is a freelance writer who once put his car in reverse on a busy street to avoid having a black cat cross his path and lived to tell the tail (pun intended). He is on Twitter: @kitwatguy