Nasty, brutish and short may have been how political philosopher Thomas Hobbes described the life of men during a time of war, but he may have also been describing the most recent Ontario provincial election campaign that also perfectly fits that description.

The campaign was nasty and brutish from the beginning with Tory Leader Doug Ford signalling the tone of the campaign right from the first debate when he said Premier Kathleen Wynne had a "nice smile." It was a degrading, dismissive and demeaning comment and was just one of the "D" words that could be used to describe Doug this campaign. The biggest one was dumb in his decision not to release a full platform until the end of the campaign to give his critics ample time to define him and steal any momentum he had going into the June 7 vote.

He lived up to every Conservative trope of having a secret agenda and made himself look like an acolyte of Stephen Harper, who constantly had to assure people he wasn't going to be that bad. That's not good.

But at least he had a better hand to play than Wynne, who was going into a change election with nothing to change but herself. She went into the campaign with the lowest personal popularity numbers ever seen for a political leader and managed not to improve on that perception much at all.

She had only herself to blame. She was the one who decided to do a surprise sale of Hydro One when 80 per cent of the electorate said they wanted it to remain public, and ignored the fact that she never ran on a campaign to privatize it. So every time someone opened up their monthly or bimonthly hydro bill they had someone to pin the blame on for those spiking costs and Wynne was that person.

Once again, the energy file has proven to be the third rail in Ontario politics and only parties who wish to be defeated dare touch it. Ernie Eves learned that lesson the hard way, and it seems Wynne as followed suit working hard in the last days to hold on to her party's official party status.

As for the NDP, they have never missed an opportunity to miss an opportunity. When the public was seeking reassurances that they could be a legitimate alternative to none of the above and not be so ideological in nature, these social justice warriors couldn't move to the middle if they tried. Instead they trotted out policies that tried outdo the Liberals — the party that everybody else didn't want to vote for. But at least Andrea Horwath is more likable than the others.

Thomas Hobbes was right about one thing. Thank goodness this election was short.