And then there were two.
Saturday, in an unexpected move, Premier Kathleen Wynne held a news conference and, for all intents and purposes, pulled the Liberal party out of this week’s provincial election.
Now, I know that wasn’t the official intent.
The premier’s announcement let the voters know that Wynne accepts that her “likeability” has been a problem for the Liberals in this election. Come election night, no matter the outcome, she will not be the leader of the Liberal Party of Ontario.
Now, I have an entire set of thoughts about “likeability” in politics ... starting with my conclusion that if everyone likes you, you aren’t doing your job.
I will also never believe that Wynne’s “likeability” isn’t tied to her gender or sexual orientation. And heaven forbid if, as a woman — heck, a gay woman — you are smarter and more competent and, and ... never mind. I digress.
In short — “likable” isn’t a good enough reason to vote or not vote for someone, in my books.
Back to that news conference.
The intent of Wynne’s announcement was to reframe the election away from her, as the leader, to provide some hope and substance to the campaigns of local Liberal candidates across Ontario.
The intent was also to remind people that a minority government is less dangerous, perhaps, for the province. That a balance must be struck.
But in practical terms — and what I’m hearing from voters — this announcement was pulling of the plug on the Liberal party in this election cycle.
So, the last week of this provincial election will roll out as an epic two-party scrap to the finish line, between the left and the right, for the win.
The battle lines are drawn. Who are you willing to tolerate for the next two to four years?
As we approach the ballot box, here are some things to consider.
Pendulums swing. They just do. Left. Right. In the middle. Repeat. And governments come and go, because, ultimately, the electorate makes choices.
People are talking a lot about Bob Rae and Mike Harris (the senior, not the junior) and I’m getting tired of it. This election is not about the past, it’s about the future. It’s about today’s leaders, not historical artifacts.
This is what matters: Who do you trust? Who aligns with your values, your goals, your aspirations? Who is in it for you? For women? Children? Seniors? Municipalities? The marginalized? Small businesses?
The middle has been removed — which way are you willing to lean?
•••
Karen Scian is the co-founder of the Talent Business Solutions, an educator and a community advocate. She is also chair of the Waterloo Public Library Board. You can email her at beinscian@gmail.comor follow her on Twitter @karenscian.
