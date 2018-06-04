This Thursday, as we vote in an election where the Conservatives and the NDP appear to be neck-and-neck, it’s worth wondering how we got here.
Conservative leader Doug Ford took over his party when it was nearly 20 points ahead in the polls.
With voters hungry for change and angry at Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals, winning this election should have been one of the easiest tasks for Ford.
Moreover, at the beginning of this year, the Conservative party had a decent and costed platform in the form of the People’s Guarantee.
The platform promised a carbon tax in exchange for income tax cuts. It promised to hold off on bigger tax cuts until we were sure Ontario’s budget was balanced. It promised to audit the heck out of the system to make sure our taxes were being well spent.
They had also backed away from social conservative policies, agreeing to maintain Ontario’s health and sexual education curriculum.
In other words, the Progressive Conservative party was not only focused on voters’ concerns about the Liberals’ deficit and the depth of our debt, they’d done away with policies that had alienated many centrist and centre-right voters.
Then scandal forced leader Patrick Brown to resign, and Doug Ford came in.
For all of Brown’s failings, the People’s Guarantee was a decent platform that rank-and-file Conservatives had worked hard on. Ford torpedoed it, blasting billion-dollar holes into its structure.
He promised corporate tax cuts, even though Ontario’s corporate taxes are the lowest in Canada. He canned the carbon tax and promised nothing to deal with the lost revenue.
He proposed another tax cut that benefits average Ontarians about $18 per year while benefitting rich people by hundreds, if not thousands.
All told, between this and promised spending increases, Ford will add by some estimates as much as $25 billion more to our debt over the next three years. That’s more than he expects to save through “efficiencies," which history suggests are largely illusionary.
You don’t have to take my word for it. Non-partisan economists like Dwight Drummond, who warned about Liberal deficits in the past, say that Ford’s promises will increase Ontario’s deficit the most of the three leading parties.
As for Ontario’s voters, many of whom were ready to vote Conservative to end the Liberal government, what has Ford given them?
If you were voting against Wynne’s government because you were worried about Ontario’s debt and deficit, Ford promises to increase both.
If you were voting against Wynne’s government because of backroom deals, what the heck was Ford doing secretly meeting with developers and promising to open up large chunks of the Greenbelt?
And if you were ready to vote Conservative because they were promising not to revisit social conservative touchstones like the sex-education curriculum, Ford has thrown you under the bus.
So, it’s no wonder, when voters started to really pay attention as the campaign started, that they gravitated to a party that doesn’t have Ford’s social conservative baggage. Why a party that economists say will increase Ontario’s debt the least now runs neck and neck with the Conservatives.
If the Conservatives win on Thursday, it will be in spite of Ford’s leadership rather than because of it. Ontarians do not like to be trifled with, and we do not like the bait and switch.
If neither the Liberals nor the Conservatives can give us a government that is socially progressive, fiscally frugal, competent and clean, we have a better choice in the NDP.
Many of us are already voting accordingly.
•••
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
