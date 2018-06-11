We tend to look at elections in terms of raw numbers. We sometimes forget that these numbers are people.
Forty per cent of people who voted chose Conservative Party candidates, supporting Doug Ford as leader.
Sixty — or six-out-of-10 — picked other candidates. True, thanks to our first-past-the-post system of electing politicians, the minority was large enough to gain a strong majority of seats, but there are still more strong supporters of the New Democratic and Liberal parties out there as there are Conservative supporters.
And, of course, all of these numbers are dwarfed by the nearly 42 per cent of Ontarians who could vote but chose not to.
These are the numbers, though. Who are the people?
Go online onto social media, or visit the comment sections of websites, and you might think that many of these people were abusive jerks, or possibly individuals who deserve abuse.
People who have the courage to think differently are attacked with insults, their patriotism, sanity, or simple math skills questioned. Online, we are tempted to say things to people that we would never say to them face to face.
I wonder if, at some point, some of these people remember why we wouldn’t say these things to other individuals face to face. Not because it would earn us a punch in the nose, but because the individual we’d say them to probably doesn’t deserve it.
Driving through the city, I see plenty of election signs on people’s lawns. People turned out in this election — 58 per cent of eligible voters voted, the most in 20 years. I’ve seen NDP signs on lawns immediately adjacent to Conservative signs, not to mention Liberal and Green party signs.
I wonder what these people’s lives are like, to live so close to each other and to vote so differently. How do they engage each other? Do they? Or do they avoid talking politics as much as possible until the day they’re able to put up a campaign sign?
And that may be the problem. Live on social media, and you will only see one side of the people you encounter. Many of us, myself included, build echo chambers where disagreeable ideas are shifted away.
I do it because too many people who disagree do so loudly, fervently, without interest in debate or willingness to consider facts that could change their minds. One needs the patience of Job to talk to them, and in many cases, it’s all for naught.
But these people, the people they shout at, and the people we shout at, live in houses and apartments next to us. They raise families, just like us. We worry about the future, just like them.
And whether they know it or not, they live alongside vulnerable people, LGTBQ+, minorities, the disabled, who need help and protection.
If we could engage with each other in person, on safe neutral ground, maybe we could come to understand that there are good reasons for why we vote the way we do. Maybe we could come to understand each other’s fears and frustrations. We might even be able to move each other onto a different path that would be better for both of us.
Maybe then, elections could become less about cheering for one’s team, less about yelling at the other guys, and more about trying to find a better future for everyone. Maybe then we could realize that we’re all in this together.
Except for those who actively advocate violence and genocide. Those people can just go jump in the lake.
•••
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
