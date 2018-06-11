It's silly to say, but I wanted to be Anthony Bourdain. I imagine a lot of people wanted to be Bourdain as he travelled the world and ate a vast variety of foods all over the globe. His seemed a dream job.
The cook, food writer, travel correspondent, cultural analyst and storyteller, widely known through his books and on CNN, took his own life last week. He left surprise and shock, anger, devastation and great sadness in his wake.
As a passionate and irreverent pop-culture figure with eating as his medium, Bourdain challenged existing modes of thinking about food and culture and our relationships with people from unfamiliar places as he shared his experiences and interpretations in the television episodes.
He didn't call himself a journalist and was reluctant to describe Parts Unknown as a series of essays. He preferred the idea of simply being a writer and storyteller, but if you listen to the narrative in each show you can hear poetry in the diction, the rhythms and the images, as well as political and philosophical messages that were rarely didactic and always lyrical.
It might have been his descriptions of the ruinous legacy of western imperialism in the Congo or the communal efforts of restaurateurs and activists to resurrect post-automobile Detroit. Bourdain could document the detail and minutiae of everyday lives as well as pose more abstract and existential questions that he left open-ended.
This was Bourdain's wider and more general appeal — introducing us, literally, to parts unknown through the banality of food and eating. But for men and women in the culinary industry, Anthony Bourdain was much more: he was a role model and near-father figure to some, a voice that understood them and recognized them, a kindred spirit who told them they were OK and helped justify a life of working in tough, demanding conditions with low wages.
I discovered an article Bourdain had written in The New Yorker in the late 1990s and shortly after the book-length treatment, the iconoclastic Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly. I had left the cooking business just before, and his writing made an impact on me as something I'd like to do.
I was not alone. Among the several hundred restaurants in Waterloo Region, it is easy to find cooks inspired by Bourdain — and, some, shattered by his death. Social media captured a stream of surprise and shock over the news. Brian McCourt of Rich Uncle Tavern and Graffiti Market in Kitchener says the news hit him hard.
"He was a big part of me growing into the chef I am," McCourt said. "He taught me about exploring other cultures in the world, from Southeast Asia to Scandinavia. He introduced me to different techniques and flavours on the TV screen."
Bourdain's simple and straightforward approach was accessible to everyone. Following his travels and his eating, it was like you were there with him, in Myanmar or Pittsburgh. McCourt says that he never met him but felt like he knew him.
Waterloo cook and restaurateur Nick Benninger has a similar reflection. He says that Bourdain was a hero and an inspiration, and he too felt like he knew the man.
"He inspired thousands of cooks with his books and television shows, but he didn't just mean something to cooks. He was a role model and inspiration for so many people around the world. I never met him, but I always felt a closeness to him. That was his gift to us all," said Benninger who heads up Fat Sparrow Group.
Of course, a significant part of the larger story here is the continuing and awful problem of mental illness that persists in every nook and cranny of our community. Bourdain's unexpected death follows that of fashion designer and entrepreneur Kate Spade. But these are the high-profile celebrity losses at the terrible hand of depression and mental illness. The vast majority of others go unnoted let alone in the international media.
I paraphrase the late Robin Williams's proclamation that "everyone is fighting a battle that you know nothing about." The news of Bourdain's lost battle shocked us all.
While Benninger says it has unleashed feelings of sadness, loss, anger and confusion, we can say that unexpected and harsh tragedies can also activate, in a yin-and-yang sort of way, a sense of equanimity and balance, a sense that positive can prevail.
"In the end," said Benninger, "Bourdain continues to inspire us all and now we need to remember that, to remember his message of sharing and breaking bread together."
For anybody struggling out there or if you need to talk to someone visit here247.ca.
•••
Andrew Coppolino is a Kitchener-based food writer and broadcaster. Visit him at waterlooregioneats.com or contact him at apcoppolino@rogers.com or on Facebook or Twitter.
