But of course it’s not fake. Because we know as Canadians, that misguided leaders find it all too easy to pull these horrific levers. We know, because it is part of our history when church and state worked hand-in-hand to strip Indigenous children out of their communities across Canada, in a despicable effort to neutralize their culture and assimilate them into our "preferred" culture.

There are similar cases in our collective history across the globe. The bottom line — we know that children and women are often pawns in the games of power played by men in positions of authority.

But why is no one stopping it?

Why aren’t the Republicans, controllers of the House and Senate, who claim to be good — Christian folks — not calling for an end to this destructive practice?

It’s simple. It’s because they don’t want to. They don’t want to give up their power by doing what is right.

Let’s remember, these cowards also don’t want to stop the slaughter of schoolchildren by standing up to the National Rifle Association by implementing gun control legislation. And they are allowing the public school system to be dismantled by a woman in favour of private, for-profit education.

Because, do not ever forget this one ugly truth. There are scads and scads of people in today’s America who are perfectly happy to see this president and his minions embrace the dark side, because it serves their purposes. They want to preserve what they perceive to be theirs. They want their country to be white and they want the right to defend their white republic, with their unfettered access to guns.

They only care about themselves.

•••

Karen Scian is the co-founder of the Talent Business Solutions, an educator and a community advocate. She is also chair of the Waterloo Public Library Board. You can email her at beinscian@gmail.comor follow her on Twitter @karenscian.



