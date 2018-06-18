Even if he could find these efficiencies, it’s not enough to cover the increase in the deficit. This is something that should alarm anybody who criticized Kathleen Wynne’s fiscal policies — if indeed that was what they were really so angry about.

The planned audit of Ontario’s finances may reveal that the Liberals left behind a deficit that is substantially larger than they had claimed. Such a discovery would be a perfect excuse, as well as a legitimate reason, for Ford to go back on his promises.

However, if Ford is handed an excuse to break his promises in order to curb the province’s deficit, which promises will he break? His promises to cut taxes? Or his promises to not lay off any workers or cut any services?

Why is cutting taxes more important than cutting services that all Ontarians depend on?

We’ve been cutting taxes and services off and on for the better part of three decades. In several areas, taxes are lower now than they were in 1995. Ontario’s corporate taxes are among the lowest in the country.

What could a further tax cut do now that it didn’t do in 1995?

I admit, I was impressed that Ford stood up beside Trudeau as Trudeau stood up to Trump. But being better than Trump is not a high bar for a leader.

I will be more surprised, and possibly impressed, if Ford decides to protect the services that Ontario cares for and walks back his rich people’s tax cuts.

•••

James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ont. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.