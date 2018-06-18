Without knowing each other's picks, it turned out that they agreed on two players: Brazil's Pele and Argentina's Lionel Messi. No real surprise on either count.

After that, Bryson went with Cristiano Ronaldo (who had a hat trick for Portugal in their 3-3 draw versus Spain in last week's World Cup match) and Argentina's Diego Maradona while Millar favoured Holland's Johan Cruyff and Germany's Franz Beckenbauer.

I'll have the artists and architects start working on the first two and sometime after construction begins, I'll decide on the other two.

Tennis

Readers of this column know how highly I regard Serena Williams so it will come as no surprise when I decree that she gets an entire mountain range named in her honour.

Similar to golf's grand slam events, the major championships of tennis (Australian, French, Wimbledon, U.S. Open) provide a pretty solid reference point from which to judge the greats of all-time. In the Open Era and for singles titles only, Williams leads the way with 23 followed closely by Steffi Graf with 22. Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova have 18 each, so I'm happy with these four picks.

(By the way, if you include doubles and mixed doubles titles, Navratilova has just under a gazillion.)

On the men's side, Roger Federer is the GOAT (can anybody really dispute that?) and not just because he tops the grand slam singles list with 20. He also just returned to world No. 1 at age 36 — a position he once held for a record 237 consecutive weeks.

And don't forget that he's accomplished all of this while playing in the same era as the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal, who has 17 titles — including 11 on that unique French surface.

In addition to Federer and Nadal, I'll order busts of "Rocket" Rod Laver (a calendar Grand Slam winner twice) and Pete Sampras (14 G.S. titles). Sorry, Bjorn, Jimmy and Novak — only room for four up there.

Next week, the third (and final) instalment: Football, Olympians and miscellaneous.

