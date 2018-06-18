So while using the space for personal attacks on council colleagues may depart from the ideal of what these columns represented, I’d hesitate to start placing guidelines around what councillors can and cannot write.

As long as the work presented is factual and within some boundary of common decency, councillors should be allowed to write what they want.

How we feel about what’s being presented is a different story.

Personally, I feel that putting down someone else in an effort to build up yourself is tantamount to bullying. But if that’s the approach a councillor wants to take, so be it.

I’m not sure we’re giving the readers of these columns enough credit.

I heard many times during the provincial election campaign that so-called “attack ads” should be banned. Voters, I was repeatedly told, wanted to hear what a party or a leader was going to do for them, not what the other party or leader would not do.

Maybe the readers of these columns in the Kitchener Citizen feel the same way.

Maybe they’ll find such personal attacks a turn off, and instead demand to know what their councillor is doing on behalf of their ward, rather than the time she’s spending analyzing the attendance of her colleagues.

Maybe we just need to let the readers decide for themselves. After all, it’s their money that’s providing the platform for the councillors to share their views.

Let the councillors share whatever views they wish.

Then let the readers decide how they feel about it.

They can make those feelings known when they vote in October.

