If you’re worried about an absence of political drama now that the provincial election is behind us, fear not.
We always have Kitchener council, which is currently airing some of its dirty laundry as the meeting attendance of some councillors is called into question.
Coun. Yvonne Fernandes has ignited the two-headed fire by using taxpayer-funded newspaper space to challenge her colleagues on their absences at committee meetings.
On the one hand, we can debate the public shaming of colleagues in a manner that’s utterly devoid of context.
We all miss work from time to time for any number of reasons, from illness to family emergency.
And at the risk of diminishing the fine work done by the myriad committees at the city, missing a committee meeting is not the same as missing a council meeting (or Question Period at higher levels of office, for that matter).
Still, the mechanisms must exist within the city to generate some sort of official attendance report and not create a she said/he said dynamic where one councillor lobs a public accusation and several others are immediately left to defend their actions.
Secondly, the use of a taxpayer-funded publication to air these grievances has also been called into question, and the city is now reviewing its protocols around this type of editorial content.
In theory, I can understand the desire for the review.
This space in the Kitchener Citizen was intended to help councillors keep their constituents up-to-date on happenings in their neighbourhoods. By reaching a wider audience, it keeps residents engaged and informed on issues that matter.
So while using the space for personal attacks on council colleagues may depart from the ideal of what these columns represented, I’d hesitate to start placing guidelines around what councillors can and cannot write.
As long as the work presented is factual and within some boundary of common decency, councillors should be allowed to write what they want.
How we feel about what’s being presented is a different story.
Personally, I feel that putting down someone else in an effort to build up yourself is tantamount to bullying. But if that’s the approach a councillor wants to take, so be it.
I’m not sure we’re giving the readers of these columns enough credit.
I heard many times during the provincial election campaign that so-called “attack ads” should be banned. Voters, I was repeatedly told, wanted to hear what a party or a leader was going to do for them, not what the other party or leader would not do.
Maybe the readers of these columns in the Kitchener Citizen feel the same way.
Maybe they’ll find such personal attacks a turn off, and instead demand to know what their councillor is doing on behalf of their ward, rather than the time she’s spending analyzing the attendance of her colleagues.
Maybe we just need to let the readers decide for themselves. After all, it’s their money that’s providing the platform for the councillors to share their views.
Let the councillors share whatever views they wish.
Then let the readers decide how they feel about it.
They can make those feelings known when they vote in October.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or
connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com
