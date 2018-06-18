I received a portable raclette set for Father's Day. It's a small tray that sits on a framework in which three tea light candles are the heat source. It's a portable device, but there are larger units you can buy at specialty food outlets as well.
The word is both the product and the process: you cook raclette cheese on a raclette. Think of it as a flat fondue. Raclette cheese itself is a cow's milk cheese that, in its truest iteration, comes from the Valois canton in Switzerland.
The cheese, which has been made in that region of the country since the Middle Ages, is similar in texture to Gruyère, another popular and important cooking Swiss cheese that is used for fondue.
Raclette has a relatively mild and nutty flavour and is semifirm and dotted with small holes. It is particularly well-suited to use as a melting cheese, which is where the process comes in.
The raclette cooking method has a chunk of raclette cheese placed on a flat, metal cooking element, either electric or open flame.
The cheese melts and is scraped off the surface and is traditionally served with heavy, dark bread, potatoes and some sort of pickled vegetables. The word raclette comes from the French verb racler, "to scrape."
On occasion, area restaurants serve a raclette-style dish, but look for raclette cooking devices at local stores or online and experiment with this social style of cooking that is great for groups of people.
•••
Andrew Coppolino is a Kitchener-based food writer and broadcaster. Visit him a t waterlooregioneats.com or contact him at apcoppolino@rogers.com or Facebook or Twitter.
