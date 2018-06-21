The Grand River Bass Derby is hoping to hook hundreds of participants on fishing in early July and raise funds to make it easier for people to experience the beauty of southwestern Ontario’s longest river at the same time.

Organizers expect about 500 people will cast lines and try their luck in the 31st Annual Grand River Bass Derby, which takes place July 7-8, 2018. One of the largest and longest-running bass derbies in Canada, the event provides great family fun and an introduction to fishing for many, as opposed to a high-stakes competition for professional anglers.

“We started this derby three decades ago to raise awareness about fishing on the Grand River and what a wonderful resource we have right in our backyards. That’s still our motivation today,” said Nelson Murakami, owner of Natural Sports, a Kitchener fishing store that organizes the event along with volunteers from the Optimist Club of Stanley Park. “The derby is a great opportunity to enjoy the river and maybe reel home a prize at the end of the weekend.”

The live-release derby takes place during Ontario Family Fishing Week and National Fishing Week, which means anyone who registers in advance can participate and fishing licences aren’t required. Anglers can fish for smallmouth bass anywhere along the Grand River between Paris Dam (near Paris) and Belwood Dam (near Fergus).

Numerous prizes will be awarded for the longest smallmouth bass brought in alive, as well as specially tagged fish. Even if anglers come up short on their catch, there are dozens of great draw prizes handed out during the awards ceremony at Bingemans Park in Kitchener on July 8 at 3:30 p.m.

While anglers can fish from canoes, kayaks and boats on the river, most participants fish from the shoreline.

“We’ve got a great trail system along the Grand and access points to the river throughout the area where the derby takes place, so it’s very easy for anybody to get involved,” Murakami said.

In fact, the long-running derby has been instrumental in helping to make it easier for people to enjoy the scenic river. All proceeds from the event go toward initiatives to improve access points along the Grand. In 2018, the Optimist Club of Stanley Park and Nelson of Natural Sports began working with the City of Kitchener, Waterloo Region Tourism Marketing Corporation, and RTO4 to improve two sites along the river near Victoria Street.

For more information about registration and rules for the Grand River Bass Derby, visit www.grandriverbassderby.ca.



