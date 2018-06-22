The late cultural chef Anthony Bourdain surely would’ve loved this: my wife and I are seated at a cosy family restaurant in Lisbon … recommended for its seafood and service.

The first thing that happens is our elderly waiter frowns and motions for me to sit directly across from my wife, instead of “kitty-cornered” — likely thinking it’s more romantic. But, the irony is, after many years, we love giving each other their personal space.

Next, we ask for white wine with our fish dinner: our waiter brings us red. Great service? It’s OK; we’re bilingual about wines.

Now, before I proceed, I must give you some crucial information: we’re in Portugal; the staff speak mainly Portuguese; and, salted cod and grilled sardines are national dishes. They know something about preparing and serving fish.

We were his special guests; doing what he thought best.

“A proud man still can tell stories his own way”

— Saturday in the Park by Chicago

The meal was delicious; but our waiter wasn’t done … just yet. Noticing we’d finished our meal, he came back to top up our glasses with more red wine, along with another plate of cheese and bread — no charge. Obviously, he felt we should sit back and enjoy our dinner a bit longer; and, since we’d been in such good hands all night, why fight it?

As Bourdain, advised, “Don’t be afraid of random acts of hospitality … be open, without judgment or fear. Walk in their shoes, or at least eat their food. It’s a plus for everybody.”

“Listen, children, all is not lost … oh no, no!”