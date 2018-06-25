If nothing else, the images of immigrant and refugee children snatched from their parents and locked in cages in the United States highlights the need for Canada to end its Safe Third Country Agreement with the U.S. regarding asylum seekers.
That agreement sent asylum seekers entering Canada back to the U.S. if they presented themselves at legal entry points between our two countries. It was made on the assumption that the U.S. would be a safe place for these refugees.
These past few weeks show this assumption to be untrue.
But it’s worth asking why so many people are fleeing to the United States. Even before U.S. President Donald Trump’s inhumane policies, it was clear Trump was targeting them as scapegoats.
Many of the people being detained at America’s southern border are not illegal immigrants. Many are asylum seekers heading north because conditions in their countries are worse.
Many are from Guatemala, including 6,000 unaccompanied children, fleeing gang violence, poverty, not to mention a violent volcanic eruption.
Many are from El Salvador, which the U.S. State Department advises Americans against travelling to, saying “gang activity, such as extortion, violent street crime, and narcotics and arms trafficking, is widespread.”
The same is true in Honduras. These people head through Mexico, which does not have the resources to help them, and which itself has to deal with areas of high violent crime resulting from the drug trade.
A common thread is the impact of the drug trade. Narcotics gangs grow rich feeding demand for illegal drugs by people in the U.S., and they destabilize the countries they operate in.
This is why I supported Canada’s legalization of marijuana. The experience of Oregon, Washington and Colorado show that legalizing this drug takes money away from organized crime. It reduces pressure on our prisons and increases tax revenues, without increasing addictions or health issues.
But that’s marijuana, whose effects are comparable to alcohol or tobacco. The remaining illegal drugs, like cocaine, are more dangerous. Their use should be discouraged.
And yet prohibition, just as it did with alcohol in the 1920s, feeds organized crime. The war on drugs is an abject failure, filling our prisons without stamping out the problem. So, what’s to be done?
Maybe the solution can be found in Portugal. In 2001, the country decriminalized all drugs. Using banned drugs is still illegal, but punishment comes in the form of fines rather than prison.
More importantly, Portugal focuses on harm reduction. As we fret about safe injection sites, Portugal embraces them. They treat drug addiction, not as a crime, but as a mental illness.
Their focus, thus, is trying to keep drug users alive, through needle exchanges, safe disposal sites, drug substitutions and medical programs to try to end their addictions.
While this may seem counterintuitive, it has positive effects. The number of deaths by drug overdose has dropped. Drug use among adolescents dropped, thanks to education. The number of new HIV cases has dropped.
Crime in Portugal has also dropped, and the street value of illicit drugs has dropped, again robbing organized crime of a major revenue stream.
It’s a lot to ask North Americans to end their war on drugs and to attack the issue with an eye to reduce harm, but it could be key to ending the cycle that destroys addicts in our communities, feeds organized crime across borders and destroys countries in Central America.
If we want to solve the refugee crisis here, we have to look at how we contributed to it, through our approach to drugs.
•••
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ont. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
