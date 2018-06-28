Much is going on behind the scenes. You might be ready to share what you know, but you will need to enhance your knowledge first. Your attitude reflects your desire to not let a discussion go too far. Your home could be the center of attention. Tonight: Do a juggling act.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Speak your mind, and others will be delighted by what they hear. You could see a lot of waffling between you and another person as far as how you should approach a situation. Examine what it would be best to do under the present circumstances. Tonight: Out and about.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

When your stress levels get high, you could become quite reactive. As a result, others become emotional. Attempt to cut this behavior and stay more mellow. Others will calm down, and their actions will be more reasonable. Tonight: Spend some extra time at home.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your optimism comes through, no matter what is happening with others. Your positive attitude sifts through any confusion, negativity and other such issues. Open up to new ideas if old ones do not work. You could be more of a role model than you realize. Tonight: With friends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You could be too tired to continue as you have been. You know what is necessary, yet you still might wonder what it would be best to do. You experience uproar around your finances, especially when dealing with another person. Tonight: Know and understand your limits.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You waffle back and forth about a specific relationship, as well as other interactions. You could be confused about the best way to proceed. Emphasize friendship, and you will see much of the uproar die. Remain positive, but don't be naive. Tonight: Be where your friends are.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You sense that a lot is going on behind the scenes, yet you can't seem to verify your hunch. Go off and let go of your intuitive feelings for now. You will discover a better way of dealing with this implied knowledge when events bring the situation into clarity. Tonight: Say "yes."

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Perhaps you have been in a situation where you are juggling different facets of your social life. It appears that a new friend wants to learn more about your life and the people who are a part of it. Your intuition points to a new path yet to be discovered. Tonight: Follow the music.

BORN TODAY: Actor John Cusack (1966), comedian Gilda Radner (1946), SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (1971)

www.jacquelinebigar.com