There will be live music and fireworks in downtown Kitchener this Canada Day, beginning at 6 p.m. in Carl Zehr Square.

Musical performances include local talents To The Trees and Hugo Alley, beginning at 6 p.m. Strictly Hip, musical masters of The Tragically Hip, will headline the main stage at 8:45 p.m. and a spectacular fireworks display, presented by the downtown Kitchener BIA, will cap off the evening's festivities at 10:15 p.m.

Local businesses in the downtown area will be hosting their own celebrations throughout the weekend with live music.

If you are celebrating the long weekend with fireworks, please note that under the City of Kitchener Municipal Code, fireworks can only be set off on Victoria Day, Canada Day and Diwali, and the day immediately before and after these holidays. Fireworks cannot be sold to anyone under the age of 18.