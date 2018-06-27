There will be live music and fireworks in downtown Kitchener this Canada Day, beginning at 6 p.m. in Carl Zehr Square.
Musical performances include local talents To The Trees and Hugo Alley, beginning at 6 p.m. Strictly Hip, musical masters of The Tragically Hip, will headline the main stage at 8:45 p.m. and a spectacular fireworks display, presented by the downtown Kitchener BIA, will cap off the evening's festivities at 10:15 p.m.
Local businesses in the downtown area will be hosting their own celebrations throughout the weekend with live music.
If you are celebrating the long weekend with fireworks, please note that under the City of Kitchener Municipal Code, fireworks can only be set off on Victoria Day, Canada Day and Diwali, and the day immediately before and after these holidays. Fireworks cannot be sold to anyone under the age of 18.
Questions about fireworks can be directed to the Kitchener Fire Department at 519-741-2496 or the corporate contact centre at 519-741-2345. In the event of an emergency or dangerous situation, always call 911. For more information on fireworks safety, visit: www.kitchener.ca/fireworkssafety
FACILITY CLOSURES
Offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Monday, July 2, for the Canada Day public holiday. Services normally offered by staff will be available again on Tuesday, July 3 at 8:30 a.m. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as it does on all holidays and weekends.
KITCHENER MARKET
The market will be closed as usual on Sunday, July 1 and Monday, July 2. It will be open for regular business hours on Tuesday, July 3.
KITCHENER PUBLIC LIBRARY
All Kitchener Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, July 2.
POOLS
All indoor pools will be closed on Sunday, July 1 and will reopen Monday, July 2 for regularly scheduled recreational swims and lessons. Harry Class outdoor pool, Idlewood outdoor pool, Kiwanis Park outdoor pool, and Wilson outdoor pool will be open Sunday, July 1.
COMMUNITY CENTRES
All community centres will be closed on Sunday, July 1 and will reopen Monday, July 2.
ARENAS
Don McLaren Arena, Grand River Arena, and Sportsworld Arena will be closed Sunday, July 1. The Lions Arena and Activa Sportsplex are open for rentals and events. The Lyle S. Hallman Foundation indoor walking track at Activa Sportsplex will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 1.
THE AUD
The Aud will be open for regular scheduled rentals and events on Sunday, July 1. For details, visit www.theaud.ca. The Activa Box Office at The Aud as well as their administrative offices will be closed on Sunday, July 1 and Monday, July 2.
BUDD PARK
Budd Park indoor soccer facility will be closed on Sunday, July 1.
PARKS
City splash pads will remain open during the weekend.
ROAD CLOSURES
King St. will be closed from Water St. to Ontario St., in addition to adjacent streets (College, Young, and Gaukel) as of Sunday, July 1 at 9 a.m., until Monday, July 2 at 2 a.m.
