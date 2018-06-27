So did you celebrate our country’s official birthday? My personal celebration was pretty tame, compared to 2017.

Last year, Canada Day found me in Ireland, touring with 24 of our closest friends. And we had come prepared.

We assembled in the lobby of Kinvarra Guesthouse, everyone decked out in their finest Canadiana. We were a forest of red maple leaves, red hats, red shirts. Each of us had a couple dozen Canadian flag pins to distribute to anyone we might meet that day. By the end of the day, there were no pins left, and we’d had a whole bunch of friendly conversations with strangers from around the world.

It was wet and windy and rather miserable, but we didn’t care. We were heading for a sheepdog demonstration, and we loved it. The people at Caherconnell farm were so struck by our sunny demeanour that they gave us sheepdog whistles, shots of hot Irish whiskey with lemon (much appreciated after our stint in the wet and wild), and they insisted on a group photo of this crowd of proud if slightly bedraggled Canadians.

Canada Day actually brought a bit of magic to our group — in the afternoon, we visited the very imposing Cliffs of Moher. As we drove from Caherconnell, we were shrouded in fog. We arrived to a complete lack of view at the cliffs. But as we determinedly walked up the path, the fog retreated. By the time we were near the cliffs, it was gone, and we were treated to astonishing panoramas. That continued through the time scheduled for our visit — but as soon as our scheduled visit was complete, the fog rolled back in, shrouding the cliffs again. Amazing.

That evening, we (my wife and I are the organizers of these trips) had arranged a surprise for our friends — a King’s Feast at Dunguaire Castle.

The King’s Feast — a wonderful evening of food, drink, storytelling, and song — can serve about 35 people, so our group was hugely in the majority. The hosts therefore invited a couple from our midst to be king and queen for the evening, and to form a royal court at the head table.

King Bob was even invited to give a speech; and in doing so, given the significance of the day, he invited our group to rise and sing O Canada.

To our surprise, two people from the one other table stood and sang with us — Canadians who happened to be touring with American friends.

We sang loud and proud, and we smiled broadly with our Canadian neighbours.