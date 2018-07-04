You could be tired of so many last-minute changes being made to your schedule. You might be best off looking the other way and considering the big picture. Consider doing some traveling to somewhere you have never been. Tonight: Be considerate of others' feelings.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

One-on-one relating points to some obstacles. A loved one might not agree with you about an expenditure. You could have a difficult discussion, or you can let the topic go for now. You might find a more appropriate time for this conversation later in the week. Tonight: Out late.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Others dominate the scene. You might feel pressured by a domestic matter that you can't seem to get past. Enjoy each person for what he or she offers. Do not feel intimidated by what anyone says. Recognize that you are transforming in your own way. Tonight: Say "yes."

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You could be in the mood for an intense discussion; however, unexpected developments and a need for you to pitch in on a project might force you to postpone it for now. Know that this delay probably will be for the best. Tonight: Know when you are too tired to stay up late.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Sometimes you just can't contain yourself. Though you might need to make an adjustment, you will show up at the right time at the right place. You have a lot on your mind, and might not want to share recent events. Perhaps you're simply in the mood to play. Tonight: Live it up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could feel unusually stressed out, to the point that you want to avoid a social gathering. You don't mind having the limelight on you, but you would prefer not to play the role of host or hostess. Adjust your plans accordingly and do what you must. Tonight: Let the good times roll.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Do not allow an uncomfortable feeling to dominate the moment. Relax with the moment, and let the issue go. You might find that those around you are so entertaining that you forget about whatever has been ailing you. Avoid getting stuck on one topic. Tonight: Swap jokes.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Keep reaching out to a loved one who seems to be going through a lot. You might not be able to handle all the pressure around you. Someone close to you becomes demanding. Understand your limitations with this person. Tonight: Treat a friend to some dinner and fun.

BORN TODAY: Playwright Neil Simon (1927), actress Gloria Stuart (1910), singer/songwriter Bill Withers (1938)

