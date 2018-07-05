Avoid putting off a visit or trip. If you can, make a call and reach out to a dear friend or loved one whom you have wanted to see. Making plans with this person puts a smile on your face. Let others know what your priorities are. Tonight: A friend's enthusiasm might startle you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relax, and allow others to take the lead. A partner might appear to be somewhat distant in the morning, but by the afternoon, he or she will open up. The two of you will be able to work through some difficult feelings together. Tonight: Ask a respected individual for some advice.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Others could be moodier than you originally had anticipated. You might feel as if someone woke up on the wrong side of the bed. Put some space between you and this person, and don't let his or her negativity get to you. Tonight: Use your creativity and energy positively.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Reaching an understanding could be difficult. Loosen up and let go of a grudge. You might feel a lot better as a result, and others will like relating to you more. Your words could be misunderstood. Be as clear as possible in order to avoid a squabble. Tonight: Accept an offer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

No one needs to tell you how much energy emanates from you. Just observe what is happening around you. Don't allow a feeling of insecurity or a lack of funds to stop you from socializing. Make the first move, and refuse to stand on ceremony. Tonight: Be a wild thing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your serious tone could cause a loved one some concern. Make an effort to reach out to this person later in the day. You even might decide to buy a token of appreciation to let him or her know that you care. Recognize that you aren't always easy to relate to. Tonight: Close to home.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be quite active and assertive, but to someone else it could come across as aggressive. Your supportive efforts toward others will be noticed. Be thoughtful. Open up conversations, and listen to what is being shared. Tonight: Bring some friends together.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be aware of the costs of continuing as you have been. You might be letting self-discipline go by overindulging a bit. Instead of sitting on irritation or anger, try to voice your feelings in an acceptable way. Do not judge others or yourself too harshly. Tonight: Indulge, but be reasonable.

BORN TODAY: Singer/songwriter Huey Lewis (1950), actress Edie Falco (1963), football player James Lofton (1956)

