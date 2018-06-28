With the first long weekend of the summer behind us, and the country coming together to celebrate Canada Day once again, here's hoping those friendly feelings continue in what promises to be a long, hot summer.

There is a theory that the heat and humidity can lead to increased irritability. That raising our temperatures also makes us hot under the collar and a little more impatient with the people who share the same space.

Some of that has been debunked, suggesting it was an old wives' tale. If anything, extreme heat can promote lethargy and a desire to seek shelter instead of confrontation.

The truth is that the heat makes it a little harder to sleep, and lack of sleep is a main driver in getting our blood pressure up and making people short with each other. If you're starting to feel that, we suggest taking a siesta. Our Latin-American friends have the right idea in taking a break or taking a nap if gets too hot for us to coexist.

But the real reason that some of us get a little less tolerant of each other is the chance that we will bump into each other more frequently in the summer months than when we go into our cocoons during the winter. Research suggests we quite literally are running into more people. That includes more people out and about in their cars, as we deal with increased traffic and increased speed because of the generally drier conditions.

The warm weather and the longer days also encourage more people to get out and stay out for longer periods of time. The more of us out there, the more chance for us to interact.

Chances are that favourite fishing hole or hideaway you have isn't so secret and might even be crowded. Hopefully, most of the interactions that come from that are positive and most people have a live-and-let live belief during the summer heat.

But studies on overcrowding show people react to diminished personal space, and that it breeds more tension and stress and the desire for people to lash out. Sometimes that is manifested in violence, and we all are better served when cooler heads prevail.

That's why when the temperatures rise try to remember not to let your temper rise with them. Don't rage out on the roads, keep your tongues in check, and remember that, while our summers are short, that doesn't mean we have to be. Enjoy, relax and chill out.