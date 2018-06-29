Downtown Kitchener’s collection of murals is about to grow.
Following an installation on Charles Street last year, which joined public art already painted along Queen Street and downtown laneways, the downtown business improvement area (BIA) has commissioned a mural for Eby Street.
The near-$70,000 design will be painted onto the road surface of Eby Street, between King and Duke, making it part of the market experience.
Street murals have been growing in popularity around North America and the BIA is jumping on the trend in a bid to add vibrancy to our market area.
By its nature, public art generates conversation and, in some cases, criticism, when the cost of such installations is called into question.
Indeed, a business nearby this latest work calls it “an absolute waste of money” and wonders how a mural that will be walked over and parked upon can possibly add vibrancy.
But when we consider the eye-catching attention of our recent rainbow crosswalk, or the traffic-calming street art used on Ahrens at Wilhelm and Wilson at Franklin, we can see how murals painted onto the road surface can actually work.
And this design on Eby Street will work, too, giving a welcome splash of colour to the asphalt and adding some more life to our downtown.
If we’re serious about adding vibrancy to our downtown market, though, I think we’re still missing a key element.
We need to bring our market out into the street.
Since its opening in 2004, I’ve always been struck by how removed from King Street the Kitchener Market feels.
As you walk along King, there are steps to climb and a huge concrete piazza to pass before even entering the market, meaning it lacks any sort of street-front presence to draw us inside.
The programming, produce, and other foodstuffs that make up our market rarely disappoint but the absence of a grand, appealing entrance certainly does.
So let’s bring the market outdoors.
Let’s make the Market District (as the street signs advertise) a richer experience by closing King Street on market days.
A market day closure from Cedar to Eby would do the trick but there’s nothing stopping us from extending that from Cedar to Scott.
Let’s invite vendors to set up and display their wares on the street, in front of the market, so people can stroll through the outdoor offerings or spill inside the market building in a more seamless manner.
If you want to add vibrancy to the Kitchener Market, this is the key piece that’s long been missing.
And with light rail transit’s imminent arrival, the idea makes more sense now than ever.
Nearby stops on Duke, Charles, or Frederick would allow market-goers to hop off the train, spend some time strolling through the market district, and then board the train for the trip back home or to the place we parked our car, far away from the pedestrian-friendly market.
The idea may work so well that we’d want to make the King Street closure permanent.
But we won’t know for sure until we give it a shot.
•••
Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com
Downtown Kitchener’s collection of murals is about to grow.
Following an installation on Charles Street last year, which joined public art already painted along Queen Street and downtown laneways, the downtown business improvement area (BIA) has commissioned a mural for Eby Street.
The near-$70,000 design will be painted onto the road surface of Eby Street, between King and Duke, making it part of the market experience.
Street murals have been growing in popularity around North America and the BIA is jumping on the trend in a bid to add vibrancy to our market area.
By its nature, public art generates conversation and, in some cases, criticism, when the cost of such installations is called into question.
Indeed, a business nearby this latest work calls it “an absolute waste of money” and wonders how a mural that will be walked over and parked upon can possibly add vibrancy.
But when we consider the eye-catching attention of our recent rainbow crosswalk, or the traffic-calming street art used on Ahrens at Wilhelm and Wilson at Franklin, we can see how murals painted onto the road surface can actually work.
And this design on Eby Street will work, too, giving a welcome splash of colour to the asphalt and adding some more life to our downtown.
If we’re serious about adding vibrancy to our downtown market, though, I think we’re still missing a key element.
We need to bring our market out into the street.
Since its opening in 2004, I’ve always been struck by how removed from King Street the Kitchener Market feels.
As you walk along King, there are steps to climb and a huge concrete piazza to pass before even entering the market, meaning it lacks any sort of street-front presence to draw us inside.
The programming, produce, and other foodstuffs that make up our market rarely disappoint but the absence of a grand, appealing entrance certainly does.
So let’s bring the market outdoors.
Let’s make the Market District (as the street signs advertise) a richer experience by closing King Street on market days.
A market day closure from Cedar to Eby would do the trick but there’s nothing stopping us from extending that from Cedar to Scott.
Let’s invite vendors to set up and display their wares on the street, in front of the market, so people can stroll through the outdoor offerings or spill inside the market building in a more seamless manner.
If you want to add vibrancy to the Kitchener Market, this is the key piece that’s long been missing.
And with light rail transit’s imminent arrival, the idea makes more sense now than ever.
Nearby stops on Duke, Charles, or Frederick would allow market-goers to hop off the train, spend some time strolling through the market district, and then board the train for the trip back home or to the place we parked our car, far away from the pedestrian-friendly market.
The idea may work so well that we’d want to make the King Street closure permanent.
But we won’t know for sure until we give it a shot.
•••
Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com
Downtown Kitchener’s collection of murals is about to grow.
Following an installation on Charles Street last year, which joined public art already painted along Queen Street and downtown laneways, the downtown business improvement area (BIA) has commissioned a mural for Eby Street.
The near-$70,000 design will be painted onto the road surface of Eby Street, between King and Duke, making it part of the market experience.
Street murals have been growing in popularity around North America and the BIA is jumping on the trend in a bid to add vibrancy to our market area.
By its nature, public art generates conversation and, in some cases, criticism, when the cost of such installations is called into question.
Indeed, a business nearby this latest work calls it “an absolute waste of money” and wonders how a mural that will be walked over and parked upon can possibly add vibrancy.
But when we consider the eye-catching attention of our recent rainbow crosswalk, or the traffic-calming street art used on Ahrens at Wilhelm and Wilson at Franklin, we can see how murals painted onto the road surface can actually work.
And this design on Eby Street will work, too, giving a welcome splash of colour to the asphalt and adding some more life to our downtown.
If we’re serious about adding vibrancy to our downtown market, though, I think we’re still missing a key element.
We need to bring our market out into the street.
Since its opening in 2004, I’ve always been struck by how removed from King Street the Kitchener Market feels.
As you walk along King, there are steps to climb and a huge concrete piazza to pass before even entering the market, meaning it lacks any sort of street-front presence to draw us inside.
The programming, produce, and other foodstuffs that make up our market rarely disappoint but the absence of a grand, appealing entrance certainly does.
So let’s bring the market outdoors.
Let’s make the Market District (as the street signs advertise) a richer experience by closing King Street on market days.
A market day closure from Cedar to Eby would do the trick but there’s nothing stopping us from extending that from Cedar to Scott.
Let’s invite vendors to set up and display their wares on the street, in front of the market, so people can stroll through the outdoor offerings or spill inside the market building in a more seamless manner.
If you want to add vibrancy to the Kitchener Market, this is the key piece that’s long been missing.
And with light rail transit’s imminent arrival, the idea makes more sense now than ever.
Nearby stops on Duke, Charles, or Frederick would allow market-goers to hop off the train, spend some time strolling through the market district, and then board the train for the trip back home or to the place we parked our car, far away from the pedestrian-friendly market.
The idea may work so well that we’d want to make the King Street closure permanent.
But we won’t know for sure until we give it a shot.
•••
Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com