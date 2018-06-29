Sorry folks, I’ve got nothing. Nothing at all.

It’s hard to roast a retiring newspaper editor without some good fuel for the fire, and I’ve come up with nothing, not even a tiny piece of tinder to get the flames started.

It seems that as much as Bob Vrbanac has done what needed to be done over his two decades with the Waterloo Chronicle to uncover hard facts, delve into sticky situations and report on controversy, he himself has maintained a stellar reputation as a fair individual who gets to the heart of the matter without compromising honesty or integrity.

I’m not surprised, really, and I don’t think we’d want anyone other than someone of this calibre to inform our thinking when it comes to what really matters in this community.

In a time when the validity of the information we read in the news has itself become, well, news, it is refreshing to know that Bob has taken all sides of a situation into consideration and represented these points of view to the best of his ability.

The only folks who never got a fair shake at telling their side of the story? Bob’s wife and children, who were often the subject of his comedic, award-winning writing about everyday family life.

Over the eight years I’ve been writing for Bob, we’ve only met in person three times. Less than an hour total, I’d estimate. We’ve corresponded almost exclusively by email.

I could joke about the fact that Bob’s headshot in the Chronicle back then was so, um, historical that I didn’t actually recognize him when I went in for my interview, but that would only draw attention to that fact that my headshot is very outdated as well.

When I first submitted the photo to accompany my column, I challenged Bob to guess where it had been taken. Little did I know he was a history buff.

Bob immediately responded with the right location, the Palace of Versailles in France. He had a wee bit more photographic background to play with than you folks do, but his reply still astounded me.