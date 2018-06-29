OK, folks. We need you to come back into uptown Waterloo!
I get it.
The ION construction has been prolonged and painful. Over the past few years, every single day brought a new challenge, for travellers and business owners. And just when we thought the ION construction was over … bam! More streetscaping and the annual workload of road projects commenced.
Believe me, I really, really get it.
One of my frustrated Barrelyards neighbours cleverly dubbed construction season as, “the City of Waterloo’s annual campaign to make people want to move to New Hamburg."
We are currently surviving the seemingly endless construction disaster at the corner of Erb Street and Father David Bauer Drive. Seriously. What can possibly take this long and involve this many people? Are we getting the Road to Oz, resplendent in City of Waterloo yellow bricks?
Admittedly, all is not lost. I am enjoying some of the construction activity, specifically watching the promenade take shape, through Waterloo Park. We have watched a lovely new bridge be dropped into place, new trails be created, and a plethora of fresh plantings add shape and life to the park.
Which brings me back to my plea.
Our uptown streets are not as busy as they used to be. And they need to be. Because our neighbours — who have invested their hearts, souls, and everything they own into their businesses — need and deserve our support.
So, I have a suggestion for you.
Plan a summer evening in Uptown Waterloo.
Park your car over at the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Centre and meander into the core, via the trails in Waterloo Park.
Start by settling into the beautiful bar at Loloan Lobby Bar, a new spot on Princess Street. Order a cocktail from their Thai-inspired menu. Luxuriate in the atmosphere — it’s a delightful space. Take a moment to check out their washrooms — the nicest I’ve ever seen in Waterloo Region. (Now, if that isn’t a selling point, what is?)
After that cocktail, head out onto King Street and head down to Owl of Minerva, one of Waterloo’s best kept secrets. From my first taste of their food, I was hooked. It’s beautiful, delicious and inexpensive. Glassy noodles. Perfect dumplings. Korean ribs. I’m going back as soon as possible.
Finish your night off in any one of our local lounges. Sip a tequila at Taco Farm. Enjoy a delectable Moscow mule at 21 Fir and craft beer at Abe Erb.
Just get out there and keep this place — our amazing uptown Waterloo — afloat.
•••
Karen Scian is the co-founder of the Talent Business Solutions, an educator and a community advocate. She is also chair of the Waterloo Public Library Board. You can email her at beinscian@gmail.com or follow her on Twitter @karenscian.
