TheMuseum is excited to announce that Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada (TMMC) is the first company to donate toward its ambitious expansion strategy.
This $50,000 donation marks the beginning of a strong community partnership and speaks directly to TMMC's social and corporate priorities.
"One of our core values at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada (TMMC) is respect for people, because we know that our team members are key to our success," said Ray Boorsma, general manager, information systems and purchasing. "Good people are critical for a strong company, and so is a vibrant community. TheMuseum's innovative approach, drawing together creative arts, technology, and cultural communities, is a perfect fit with TMMC's beliefs, and an obvious social investment for us."
The donation is the first step in assisting TheMuseum in reaching sustainability while creating an anchor for downtown Kitchener.
"Toyota's generous donation is a testament to their commitment to supporting arts and culture in Waterloo Region," said THEMUSEUM CEO, David Marskell. "We are extremely grateful for this contribution, which allows us to take another step towards our tangible vision. On behalf of our entire organization and the community I want to thank TMMC for their generosity."
Last month, TheMuseum announced its intention to acquire the neighbouring Bank of Montreal building at 2 King Street W.
THEMUSEUM appreciates and needs support every day to help plan and prepare for the future. General donations are most welcome and can be made at themuseum.ca/donate/.
