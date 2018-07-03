TheMuseum is excited to announce that Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada (TMMC) is the first company to donate toward its ambitious expansion strategy.

This $50,000 donation marks the beginning of a strong community partnership and speaks directly to TMMC's social and corporate priorities.

"One of our core values at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada (TMMC) is respect for people, because we know that our team members are key to our success," said Ray Boorsma, general manager, information systems and purchasing. "Good people are critical for a strong company, and so is a vibrant community. TheMuseum's innovative approach, drawing together creative arts, technology, and cultural communities, is a perfect fit with TMMC's beliefs, and an obvious social investment for us."

The donation is the first step in assisting TheMuseum in reaching sustainability while creating an anchor for downtown Kitchener.