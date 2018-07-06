I won't apologize for the fact that one of my favourite current authors is Emily Giffin. Yes, her books are about women, marketed to women and generally cover topics that women care about. I fail to see why this is a bad thing. I am a woman, after all. Why should those things that I and many of my fellow females enjoy be considered in some way lesser?

Yes, I actively look forward to every second June, when Giffin usually has a new book out. The last one came out in June of 2016, and after devouring it in about a day I patiently began waiting for June of 2018, when I hoped there would be a new book.

Sure enough, a new book, called All We Ever Wanted, was published in late June, and it does not disappoint. The book tells the story of the Browning family, who at the start appear to have an idyllic life. Kirk Browning recently sold his successful business, and the family went from being moderately well off to filthy rich. Nina Browning, wife to Kirk and one of the book's narrators, is relatively happy but you can tell she feels slightly uncomfortable about their wealth, having grown up middle class. This guilt is amplified when her son, Finch, is accused of, and admits to, taking a revealing and humiliating photo of one of his classmates passed out drunk and posting it to Snapchat, complete with a racist comment - the girl, Lyla (another one of the book's narrators), is Latina.

The fallout after the photo is published touches on timely and relevant themes. The backdrop of the Trump era and the Me Too movement loom large in this novel as Nina and Finch are forced to confront the privilege they enjoy as rich, white people. Like most Emily Giffin novels, however, All We Ever Wanted is mostly about human relationships - marriage, friendships, parent/child bonds. romance and the sort of chemistry that doesn't always fit easily into one of these simple categories.