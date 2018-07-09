The very best ice cream is the one that has the best memories for you. Ice cream, with wild flavours and crazy names, really comes down to a very simple premise: It’s always nostalgic.

Rocky road, or tutti-frutti, or maple walnut or cookie dough, ice cream is about our past, a time in our distant or recent history.

For me, it was black cherry. It was after soccer practice when I was a kid, barely a teenager, and we’d head over to a shop that was selling ice cream by the scoop. Hard ice cream and not soft serve. When I think about ice cream today, decades later, black cherry still jumps to mind first.

As a foodstuff, ice cream has its own long and ancient history. The origin myths abound. In 900 A.D., powerful Chinese nobles would have a part of their entourage scale mountains and return with ice and snow which would be mixed with rice, milk and flavourings. While the Romans purportedly did the same, Marco Polo is credited, rightly or wrongly, with introducing ice cream to Italy after his travels to the Far East in the 13th century.

Making ice cream is pretty basic too. You need milk or cream, something sweet and a handful of flavourings, whether that is chocolate chips or mint — or both. You then need some way of freezing it: Ice cream makers range in price from $30 to $10,000.

Many ice creams bought at grocery stores contain stabilizers that create texture and help prevent the ice cream from melting too quickly. Perhaps the distinguishing character of commercial ice creams is something called “overrun,” the amount of air in the product.

Good ice cream should feel heavy for its container. There’s actually a formula for figuring out the overrun in the product, which comes down to 18 ounces per pint in ice cream that is 25 per cent air. Basic ice cream has to have 10 per cent milk fat; premium ice creams on the other hand, can have 16 per cent milk fat or higher.

Scattered restaurants in the area make their own ice cream, and there are a number of specialty producers who make it too. Four All Ice Cream in Kitchener breaks down their small-batch ice cream flavours into childhood, vegan, classic and foodie. The flavours include salted caramel, tea and honey, sponge toffee and more. They use local suppliers for their ingredients, including Eby Manor Farm for milk and Nith Valley Apiaries.

In Waterloo, Ambrosia Pastry Co. also makes artisanal, small-batch ice cream designed to taste good and stir up memories, according to owner Aura Hertzog.

“We focus on interesting flavours that are reminiscent of being a kid. It’s one of those foods that brings you back to childhood,” Hertzog says. “There’s been great response to the ice cream and demand is increasing. We intend to keep growing this side of the business.”