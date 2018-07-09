Thanks, Bob, for being so supportive. Thanks for being an excellent sounding board when needed. And most of all, thanks for all that you've given to our community with your dedication and journalistic skill; your point of view and professionalism; and most of all — your passion for all things Kitchener-Waterloo.

You did matter. You did make a difference. And you will be missed.

Going to the shootout

I'm really torn on the issue of overtime shootouts in sports.

I know that in hockey, I really don't like it. I'd much rather see them decide the issue with continued ice time — even if it involves tweaking things by going 4-on-4 or whatever. Travel plans be damned.

However, in soccer — and make no mistake, I am not a soccer guy — I cannot decide whether I think penalty kicks are awful or awesome.

On one hand, it's a superficial and contrived way to decide a World Cup match. On the other hand, the drama and tension is off the charts.

Maybe I lean toward it in this case because the beautiful game has fewer shots on net and fewer goals compared to the game of hockey. Then suddenly — a flurry of action and adrenalin.

I don't know, count me as undecided.

Here come the Leafs

I've mentioned before that even as a Habs fan, I enjoy seeing the Leafs do well.

(My fellow Canadiens fans will consider this blasphemy but let's be honest -— a competitive franchise in hockey-mad Toronto is great for the game.)

So I was actually quite happy to see the Buds land John Tavares — almost as happy as I was to see the daily "Tavares Watch" updates finally end.

My question is: Has enough been made of the loss of James van Riemsdyk and his 36 goals? JT had 37.

•••

Brian Totzke