Even when we try to move forward we continue to compete for that precious space on the road, with both drivers and cyclists claiming to be more deserving of the space.

If you ask me, all that separated bike lanes mean is that we’ve given up all hope of solving the problems between cyclists and drivers.

It’s like two children who can’t get along and their parent or teacher separates them in a bid to keep the peace. Neither side actually learns anything about conflict resolution.

That we haven’t matured or evolved as people over the years is a sad statement on the human condition.

The truth is that there’s plenty of room on our roads already, if only drivers and cyclists would use that space in a more patient and courteous fashion.

Instead, we’d rather race to our destination, follow only the rules that we see fit to follow, and continue with the blame game.

Blame and our roads do have something in common — there’s plenty of both to be shared.

Let’s stop competing and start collaborating.

Let’s recognize that drivers and cyclists share equal responsibility for our road woes.

Only then will we make progress toward a true and safe resolution.

Our entrenched positions, further emboldened by this latest Angus Reid survey, serve us no purpose.

The problem is not the bicycle and it’s not the car. The problem is the people who operate them.

•••

Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or

connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com