I study public-health policy at the University of Waterloo, and I've been meaning to write this letter since I attended an international drug-policy conference in Vancouver in May.

At the conference, a colleague suggested that "safe injection sites" (SIS) be called "overdose prevention sites" to help remove stigma from the issue. Given the many articles and letters to the editor about the SIS issue in the tricities, I propose that you reframe the issue when publishing articles in local media.

Why not refer to "overdose prevention sites" instead of SIS in headlines and articles? After all, this perfectly describes what these sites aim to do — prevent overdose deaths. There is too much stigma surrounding the term "safe injection," with many uninformed citizens assuming that these sites exist solely to enable drug use.

Addiction is a complex issue (the American Psychological Association defines it as a "brain disease"), and those who are addicted to drugs should be given all the supports our city has to offer to help them through their journey.