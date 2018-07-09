The workers were tossing whole branches down on my lawn with perfect accuracy and hauling the wood to an industrial chipper that made mulch out of it.

Within 90 minutes, they were gone, leaving almost no sign that they were ever there, save for the fact that the trees in the grove are significantly thinner and branches no longer threaten my power lines.

I must admit, I feel self-conscious about all that has happened since I wrote my column. I never expected the work to move as quickly as it did. I feel that I have been granted a considerable privilege and that with such privilege comes with great responsibility.

But the city did not have to act on my newspaper column. The fact that they did shows that the professionals within the city work to serve their community, and if something isn’t going right they will take steps to make it right.

I also didn’t contact my city councillor — which I perhaps should have instead of choosing to stand on my soapbox to vent. However, this at least provides an option for others to follow if they’re having trouble getting through the lines of accountability at city hall.

It’s worth noting that nominations are open for city council and we will have a municipal election this October. It’s a good time to get to know your candidates and to get them to get to know you.

It’s their job to serve you at city hall. These people can be great advocates to have on your side, to push the right buttons for you that I apparently discovered accidentally.

•••

James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.