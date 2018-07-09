Readers may recall, a few weeks ago, how I wrote about my frustrations dealing with multiple city departments trying to remove a dying tree branch from near my home’s power lines.
In that column, I expressed my frustration by suggesting I might have to take matters into my own hands, not to mention a twenty-foot ladder and a chainsaw.
You quickly learn who reads your column when you say things like that. For instance, my father contacted me straight away with several reasons why such a plan was not a good idea.
But I was more surprised when an official from the City of Kitchener reached out to me to ask for further details of my dealings with various departments.
Getting that email was a shock, accompanied by a sensation akin to being asked to visit the principal’s office. It doesn’t matter if you haven’t done anything wrong; someone in authority wants to talk to you and they may find you did something wrong.
But the official was genuinely interested in seeing the issue resolved well. She listened to my story and did further research.
We discovered that, as our neighbour had said, the trees that were off to the side of the public walkway did indeed belong to a “city grove." I saw a survey that showed the property line taking an interesting jog to encompass those trees.
Even though the trees weren’t on the official city registry, they were on city property, and the city had to deal with them.
The power line complication remained, of course. We would have to co-ordinate with Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro to deal with the matter, but the official promised this would happen.
Then, a couple of weeks later, Erin and I returned home and were startled to find a sizable crew with very impressive equipment attacking the problem trees with a vengeance.
The workers were tossing whole branches down on my lawn with perfect accuracy and hauling the wood to an industrial chipper that made mulch out of it.
Within 90 minutes, they were gone, leaving almost no sign that they were ever there, save for the fact that the trees in the grove are significantly thinner and branches no longer threaten my power lines.
I must admit, I feel self-conscious about all that has happened since I wrote my column. I never expected the work to move as quickly as it did. I feel that I have been granted a considerable privilege and that with such privilege comes with great responsibility.
But the city did not have to act on my newspaper column. The fact that they did shows that the professionals within the city work to serve their community, and if something isn’t going right they will take steps to make it right.
I also didn’t contact my city councillor — which I perhaps should have instead of choosing to stand on my soapbox to vent. However, this at least provides an option for others to follow if they’re having trouble getting through the lines of accountability at city hall.
It’s worth noting that nominations are open for city council and we will have a municipal election this October. It’s a good time to get to know your candidates and to get them to get to know you.
It’s their job to serve you at city hall. These people can be great advocates to have on your side, to push the right buttons for you that I apparently discovered accidentally.
•••
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
Readers may recall, a few weeks ago, how I wrote about my frustrations dealing with multiple city departments trying to remove a dying tree branch from near my home’s power lines.
In that column, I expressed my frustration by suggesting I might have to take matters into my own hands, not to mention a twenty-foot ladder and a chainsaw.
You quickly learn who reads your column when you say things like that. For instance, my father contacted me straight away with several reasons why such a plan was not a good idea.
But I was more surprised when an official from the City of Kitchener reached out to me to ask for further details of my dealings with various departments.
Getting that email was a shock, accompanied by a sensation akin to being asked to visit the principal’s office. It doesn’t matter if you haven’t done anything wrong; someone in authority wants to talk to you and they may find you did something wrong.
But the official was genuinely interested in seeing the issue resolved well. She listened to my story and did further research.
We discovered that, as our neighbour had said, the trees that were off to the side of the public walkway did indeed belong to a “city grove." I saw a survey that showed the property line taking an interesting jog to encompass those trees.
Even though the trees weren’t on the official city registry, they were on city property, and the city had to deal with them.
The power line complication remained, of course. We would have to co-ordinate with Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro to deal with the matter, but the official promised this would happen.
Then, a couple of weeks later, Erin and I returned home and were startled to find a sizable crew with very impressive equipment attacking the problem trees with a vengeance.
The workers were tossing whole branches down on my lawn with perfect accuracy and hauling the wood to an industrial chipper that made mulch out of it.
Within 90 minutes, they were gone, leaving almost no sign that they were ever there, save for the fact that the trees in the grove are significantly thinner and branches no longer threaten my power lines.
I must admit, I feel self-conscious about all that has happened since I wrote my column. I never expected the work to move as quickly as it did. I feel that I have been granted a considerable privilege and that with such privilege comes with great responsibility.
But the city did not have to act on my newspaper column. The fact that they did shows that the professionals within the city work to serve their community, and if something isn’t going right they will take steps to make it right.
I also didn’t contact my city councillor — which I perhaps should have instead of choosing to stand on my soapbox to vent. However, this at least provides an option for others to follow if they’re having trouble getting through the lines of accountability at city hall.
It’s worth noting that nominations are open for city council and we will have a municipal election this October. It’s a good time to get to know your candidates and to get them to get to know you.
It’s their job to serve you at city hall. These people can be great advocates to have on your side, to push the right buttons for you that I apparently discovered accidentally.
•••
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
Readers may recall, a few weeks ago, how I wrote about my frustrations dealing with multiple city departments trying to remove a dying tree branch from near my home’s power lines.
In that column, I expressed my frustration by suggesting I might have to take matters into my own hands, not to mention a twenty-foot ladder and a chainsaw.
You quickly learn who reads your column when you say things like that. For instance, my father contacted me straight away with several reasons why such a plan was not a good idea.
But I was more surprised when an official from the City of Kitchener reached out to me to ask for further details of my dealings with various departments.
Getting that email was a shock, accompanied by a sensation akin to being asked to visit the principal’s office. It doesn’t matter if you haven’t done anything wrong; someone in authority wants to talk to you and they may find you did something wrong.
But the official was genuinely interested in seeing the issue resolved well. She listened to my story and did further research.
We discovered that, as our neighbour had said, the trees that were off to the side of the public walkway did indeed belong to a “city grove." I saw a survey that showed the property line taking an interesting jog to encompass those trees.
Even though the trees weren’t on the official city registry, they were on city property, and the city had to deal with them.
The power line complication remained, of course. We would have to co-ordinate with Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro to deal with the matter, but the official promised this would happen.
Then, a couple of weeks later, Erin and I returned home and were startled to find a sizable crew with very impressive equipment attacking the problem trees with a vengeance.
The workers were tossing whole branches down on my lawn with perfect accuracy and hauling the wood to an industrial chipper that made mulch out of it.
Within 90 minutes, they were gone, leaving almost no sign that they were ever there, save for the fact that the trees in the grove are significantly thinner and branches no longer threaten my power lines.
I must admit, I feel self-conscious about all that has happened since I wrote my column. I never expected the work to move as quickly as it did. I feel that I have been granted a considerable privilege and that with such privilege comes with great responsibility.
But the city did not have to act on my newspaper column. The fact that they did shows that the professionals within the city work to serve their community, and if something isn’t going right they will take steps to make it right.
I also didn’t contact my city councillor — which I perhaps should have instead of choosing to stand on my soapbox to vent. However, this at least provides an option for others to follow if they’re having trouble getting through the lines of accountability at city hall.
It’s worth noting that nominations are open for city council and we will have a municipal election this October. It’s a good time to get to know your candidates and to get them to get to know you.
It’s their job to serve you at city hall. These people can be great advocates to have on your side, to push the right buttons for you that I apparently discovered accidentally.
•••
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.