You might be overwhelmed by all the requests that head your way. You can't seem to say "no" to many of them. Try to be as direct as possible. You also might need some personal time. You finally will be able to make a change in a situation. Tonight: Celebrate the moment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You could be overly tired and wondering which way to go when dealing with a loved one. You might feel as if you need some input. Get feedback from people who have dealt with a similar situation. Make an effort to contact a loved one later in the day. Tonight: All smiles!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be willing to let others know that what they are doing doesn't please you. You could find yourself in a problem that you can't get away from, unless you are willing to walk away. Take news with a grain of salt. Curb a tendency to go overboard. Tonight: Be fully in the moment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might not want to reveal all of what you are thinking just yet. Your opinions could change once you become more aware of a fundamental concept that others have based their thinking on. Be willing to ask questions and get answers. Tonight: Get a little extra R and R.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You could be holding yourself back, wondering what the best way to proceed would be. Your sense of humor might cause you to move in a new direction, to a friend's delight. Listen to what is happening with someone you deal with financially. Tonight: Catch up on others' news.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could be unusually disciplined. Others might sense your mood and shy away from you. Once you relax, you will feel much better. Emphasize what you want without stomping on someone else's will. You will be in the limelight today. Tonight: Everyone seems to notice you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will accomplish more than you had thought possible. Your emphasis on accomplishment could help make your wish become a reality. Recognize the importance of a cat nap; you need to recharge your batteries. Tonight: Follow the music, or be where there is music.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

One-on-one relating is highlighted, but you might not appreciate the results. Your ability to clear hurdles and bring others closer together emerges. You have the ability to make quite a difference. Loosen up, and you will be happier. Tonight: Make time for an older friend.

BORN TODAY: Comedian Phyllis Diller (1917), actor David Hasselhoff (1952), actor Donald Sutherland (1935)

