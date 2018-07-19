Stay centered, despite some confusion around you. You might not know which way to go but know that you will figure it out. You experience tension between your personal life and your professional life. Curb a tendency to go overboard. Tonight: Return calls and emails first.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your spending easily could get out of control. You will want to indulge in some way, but problems could come up if you give in. Pressure builds, as you try to make all sides agree or at least get on the same page. Make sure you all have the facts. Tonight: Let the good times roll.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might feel as if you are out of sync with others. You need to gain greater clarity when dealing with others, especially if you have a financial tie to them. You could be exhausted by someone's vagueness. You sense tension building around you. Tonight: Treat a loved one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You perk up later in the day. Someone confides in you about how he or she feels. You could be hearing quite a story about an investment that you are considering. Do not take this person's tale as fact, as you could hear a great deal of exaggeration. Tonight: Go for what you want.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Use the daylight hours to the max. You will have more energy in the morning, and can deal with difficult situations. A disagreement exists between you and others. You might find it impossible to come to an agreement at this point in time. Tonight: Not to be found.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Reach out to someone who is an expert on a topic that you are interested in. You could experience a sense of accomplishment later in the day. You might want to thank several people, but ultimately you are the person who instigated the changes. Tonight: Where your friends are.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Do not push so hard to accomplish what you want. If you get more information, it will only add to your self-confidence. Read between the lines in a discussion. Note what is not being said, and understand where others are coming from. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Reach out to a partner and have a discussion. Hopefully, the two of you will brainstorm well together and find workable solutions. You also could pick up a hot tip. Listen to what is being shared more fully. You know what you want; go for it. Tonight: Among the crowds.

BORN TODAY: Artist Edgar Degas (1834), musician Brian May (1947), former president of South Africa Nelson Mandela (1918)

www.jacquelinebigar.com

