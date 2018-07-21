GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You could be expecting too much from yourself or from someone else who might be pitching in on a project. Relax, and do not allow others to distract you. A serious conversation cannot be postponed, but once it is over, you'll feel carefree. Tonight: Do not push yourself.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

A key person might try to shut down your plans, but do not allow him or her to stop you. You will flourish with a change of environment. As you unwind, your attitude about certain situation loosens up. Remember that you know yourself best! Tonight: Follow the music.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Whatever is going on around your home keeps you occupied. A partner might nudge you and try to get you to join him or her. Be willing to say "no," as you need some time to yourself. You also might need to sneak in a nap or two. Tonight: Remember to take care of yourself first!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Defer all you want to someone else. This person might not know what to do when the decisions are up to him or her. A loved one seems withdrawn. Offer words of encouragement, but know that he or she needs to make the effort to reach out. Tonight: Join pals at a favorite place.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You suddenly might become more aware of your expenses and what you are doing to your budget. You could feel as if you need to tighten the purse strings a bit. A roommate or family member could be quite distraught by this change. Do what you must. Tonight: Off to the movies.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The planets make you the star of the day. You might not be aware of how many people admire you. Just look around. Try not to obsess over a difficult conversation with a neighbor or sibling. Allow yourself to go off and be more childlike. Tonight: Be discreet and stealthy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Don't be so uptight about the tension and stress that are surrounding your home. If you asked, you might find out that no one knows or understands what is off. Relax more, and remain sensitive to others. A skeleton in someone's closet could pop out. Tonight: Happy at home.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might not be aware that you are projecting negativity, which could make others uncomfortable. Ask yourself what is bothering you. You will know what to do when you unearth the source. Meanwhile, make an effort to be more positive. Tonight: Let the party begin!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Keep reaching out to someone you care a lot about. You want this person to know how much you care about him or her, especially as you rarely talk or share news. An older person in your life might demand your time. Make it your pleasure. Tonight: Out till the wee hours.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

If you're feeling conflicted, detach and get a glimpse of the big picture. You could be surprised by what you see. You know where you want to be, so what is stopping you from following your heart? You might have difficulty breaking out of the mold. Tonight: Be near music.

BORN TODAY: Singer/songwriter Cat Stevens (1948), actor Robin Williams (1951), actor Don Knotts (1924)



