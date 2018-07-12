While waiting for Adam, Karli tied Laci to the bridge and followed the goose into a neighbour’s yard. Shortly after, Adam peeled in with Laci leaping out to join the chase.

“Adam!” Karli scolded. “Why’d you bring Laci?”

“I found her at the bridge,” he replied.

“That’s because I wanted her left there. Oh, whatever. Can you hand me the towel, please?”

Adam grimaced. “I brought the crate.”

Since the goose had tottered farther across the neighbour’s property, Karli decided to drive down their laneway and ask permission. They agreed but worried about goose aggression. Being an animal whisperer, Karli didn’t.

With a stray piece of plywood she miraculously found and the crate’s plastic bottom, Karli and the neighbour "guided" the goose calmly into the cage.

Intrigued by the new resident, Laci stuck her nose through the holes to say ‘hi.’ The goose did not reciprocate Canadian cordiality, so, despite her hospitable manners, Laci had to run behind the vehicle while the goose got a ride.

Once back at our house, the goose happily pooped in the crate while Karli called several humane societies, rescue organizations and even the police for suggestions as to what to do with this injured bird. Each gave phone numbers for the other. And to some random guy who had nothing to do with wild animals.

In the meantime, two human friends arrived. Resigned to caring for the bird, Karli called the Cambridge Humane Society again for advice.

“Give it water, nuts and seeds,” the woman instructed. “But definitely not bread. Bread is bad.”

“You should give it bread!” Adam’s friend suggested at the same moment.

Karli decided the goose had a better chance of finding its own food in our backyard by the pond. She opened the crate door but the bird stuck its neck through the holes on the opposite side. She and her friend tipped it but the goose scuttled to the closed end.

Really? This is our national representative?

When it finally fell out of the gaping opening, Karli and her friend helped it toward the pond using hockey sticks. With a wing sticking out, the grounded goose bumbled along, took breaks, accepted affectionate pets and finally attained safe water.

I, however, came home to a soiled crate on the front lawn, a stressed-out dog in the driveway, clambering cats at the windows, and a non-flying goose in the back.

“I think we should name it Bruce the Goose,” Karli suggested cheerfully.

My mouth twisted in a quizzical loss for words. What was I going to do with all these rescued animals once my kids flew the coop? There’s no app for that.

•••

Bruce is residing peacefully with the other rescued animals but in the pond, not the house. He does not have a broken wing; he is unable to fly because he is moulting. Arlene Barr writes about the happiness and hazards of motherhood. She also teaches high school when not driving to her kids’ sports or vacuuming hair (not feathers) from her houseful of rescued animals.