Earlier this month, Premier Doug Ford announced that the province would stop teaching the newly revised health curriculum in our public schools, reverting to the curriculum that was set up in 1998.

Ford did this as payback to a few hundred social conservative activists who backed his campaign for leadership and handed him the party in spite of most Conservatives voting for a different candidate.

He did this in spite of a strong outcry in favour of the current curriculum, including hundreds of letters sent to the new minister of education and nearly 50,000 signatures put to a petition.

Some of the people who cheer Doug Ford’s decision to rescind the 2015 health curriculum express shock when people criticize their stance. One on Twitter even said, to somebody else, “how can (you) support modern sex ed as a parent?”

I am a parent. I support the 2015 health curriculum because it taught what my children needed to make safe, informed choices.

I further find that when these proponents are asked to name a particular clause in the curriculum that they find distasteful, many refuse, or cite something that isn’t actually in the new curriculum.

You can download the 2015 curriculum to see for yourself and a few reporters have compared the 2015 curriculum to the old one. Looking at the two, I am amazed that anybody could have a problem with the 2015 curriculum. It did more to protect our children from harm.

For instance, both curriculums required Grade 1 students to know the proper names for their body parts, but the 2015 curriculum went further, discussing why the knowledge was important, saying, “If I’m hurt or need help, and I know the right words, other people will know what I’m talking about.”

In Grade 4, the 2015 curriculum teaches children the risks of the internet, such as cyberbullying, the need to keep personal information private and to be aware that people may not be who they say they are online. The 1998 curriculum doesn’t mention these things at all.

In Grade 7, the new curriculum advises “delaying sexual activity”, which I and all parents who’d prefer their children to abstain from sex support, but it also gives my children information on how to deal with the risks of pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.